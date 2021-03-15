Global Monocyanamide Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Monocyanamide analysis, which studies the Monocyanamide industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Monocyanamide Market 2021-2026"

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Monocyanamide will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Monocyanamide market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 186.8 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Monocyanamide market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 222.8 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Monocyanamide, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Monocyanamide market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Monocyanamide companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Monocyanamide Includes:

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)

Ningxia Darong

Jiangsu Deda

Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical

Yifeng Biochemical

Nignxia Jiafeng

Shanxi Zhichen Chemical

Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical

Ningxia Jinhua Chemical

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical

Ningxia Hengkang Technology

Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical

Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology

Shanghai Baosui Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers:

30% Solution

50% Solution

Above 95% Crystals

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pesticide Intermediate

Plant Growth Regulator

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

