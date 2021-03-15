Global Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Outlook 2030 and, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market

The Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market report gives data on the Global Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market. The report provides details of future prospects and the latest trends in this market.

About Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer starts in the prostate gland–and is the second most common form of cancer in men. The cancer spreads, or metastasized, from the prostate to other areas of the body with the help of blood stream or lymphatic system, which results in the metastasis of tumor, leading to the development of Advanced Prostate Cancer.

Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Specific Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Companies

Johnson & Johnson’s

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Amgen

Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market

Progress in prostate cancer had been slow until recent years, but the space has changed dramatically in last a few years. Over the recent years, important steps have been taken towards understanding the disease and several potential therapeutic targets were also identified with the newer treatment options that have shown solution to this resistance and recurrence. The novel therapies are targeting the metastatic prostate cancer in different ways, which promised a longer life than the ADT treatment.

Focus on Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Symptoms

Castration-resistant prostate cancer is defined by a rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level and/or worsening symptoms and/or growing cancer verified by scans. If the cancer has not spread to other parts of the body, it is called “non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)” and if it is spread to other parts of the body called as “-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).” (ASCO; cancer net).

Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

In prostate cancer cells, several potential mechanisms may allow tumor growth even when androgen levels are very low such as increased production of androgen receptors, change in genes, changes in proteins activities to control the function of the androgen receptor, and other mechanisms that doesn’t involve the androgen receptor. The treatment modality of the prostate cancer will usually depends on the early diagnosis, stage of prostate cancer, grade along with the age of onset. Many prostate cancers that initially respond to Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT)–hormone therapy with LHRH agonists, LHRH antagonists, eventually stop responding to this treatment.

Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market: Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer market

Following is the table of content of CRPC Market Report

Key Insights Executive Summary of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer: Market Overview at a Glance Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix Disclaimer About DelveInsight

