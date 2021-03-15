Global Chondrosarcoma Market Outlook 2030 and, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chondrosarcoma Market

About Chondrosarcoma Disease

Chondrosarcoma (CHS) is a collective term for a group of tumors that consist predominantly of cartilage. It ranges from low-grade tumors with low metastatic potential to high-grade, aggressive tumors characterized by early metastasis. Clinical features of CHS consist of deep, dull, achy pain, pathologic fracture, limitation of joint range of motion and disturbance of joint function, with CHS close to a joint and nerve dysfunction of the lumbosacral plexus or the sciatic or femoral nerves, with pelvic lesions near a neurovascular bundle.

Chondrosarcoma Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Chondrosarcoma Market Companies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

Aadi Biosciences

Forma Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Global Chondrosarcoma Market

Most of the Chondrosarcoma tumors grow so slowly; they may not be diagnosed for years. In some cases, tumors are discovered during imaging tests for unrelated problems. Chondrosarcoma can be diagnosed on X-ray after a physical exam. Additional tests, including a bone scan, CT scan, MRI, and PET scan, can provide more information about the tumor. Ultimately, a biopsy of the tumor is the only way to make a definite diagnosis of CHS.

Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market

The type of treatment in CHS depend on the position and size of cancer, whether it has spread, its grade, and general health. Surgery is the main treatment for CHS. Some people may need a combination of treatments. Other treatments that may be used are chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Chemotherapy or radiation therapy is sometimes considered for patients with the recurrent, metastatic or dedifferentiated disease. Most Chondrosarcomas (with the exception of mesenchymal chondrosarcoma) do not respond to chemotherapy or radiation therapy. This makes surgical management crucial in the treatment of Chondrosarcoma. In rare situations where the skull is involved, proton radiation therapy may be helpful.

Browse complete Chondrosarcoma market report here- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chondrosarcoma-market

Following is the table of content of Chondrosarcoma Market Report

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Chondrosarcoma

3 SWOT Analysis for Chondrosarcoma

4 Chondrosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

5 Disease Background and Overview

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Treatment and Management

8 Case Study

9 Patient Journey

10 Unmet Needs

11 Emerging Therapies

12 Other Promising Candidates

13 Chondrosarcoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

14 Market Outlook by Country

15 Japan

16 Market Drivers

17 Market Barriers

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

21 About DelveInsight

