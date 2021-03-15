Global Developments in the War on Sugar in Soft Drinks: Southeast Asia Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

As an update to the previous briefing War on Sugar Consumption in Soft Drinks – Southeast Asia, this report accounts for new developments, including the sugar tax in Malaysia. Governments in Southeast Asia continue to invest in various policy initiatives to curb sugar intake within soft drinks. This report details the various tax structures and how they have impacted the soft drinks industry, as well as how beverage companies can thrive in this new landscape.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4243140-developments-in-the-war-on-sugar-in-soft-drinks-southeast-asia

Euromonitor International’s Developments in the War on Sugar in Soft Drinks: Southeast Asia global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/residential-ice-cream-machine-world-market-sales-consumption-demand-and-forecast-2021—2025-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engineering-software-cad-cam-cae-aec-eda-market-2021-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Developments in the War on Sugar in Soft Drinks: Southeast Asia

Euromonitor International

June 2019

Obesity and Government Regulations Update

Impact of Sugar Tax in Thailand and Philippines

Potential Effect of Sugar Tax in Other Markets

How Can Companies Thrive in this New Landscape?

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/