Global Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Outlook 2030 and, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities

About Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Disease

Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) as a serious symptom that can have many different causes; however, it is not a disorder in itself. It frequently occurs in the general population and is a common feature of many other psychiatric conditions particularly affective disorders (e.g., depression, atypical depression, seasonal affective disorder) and psychosis (e.g., schizophrenia), and in patients taking certain psychiatric medications (e.g., benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants). [Colten HR, Altevogt BM; Institute of Medicine (US) Committee on Sleep Medicine and Research].

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Global Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market

Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a highly prevalent complaint associated with significant adverse effects on health, workplace and academic performance, absenteeism, and overall health and safety. The treatment of EDS is based on the underlying cause of the condition. Traditionally, amphetamine-like stimulants (i.e., dopaminergic release enhancers) have been used for clinical management to improve EDS, along with tricyclic antidepressants, which have been used as anticataplectics.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Treatment Market

The treatments targeting EDS have recently evolved and utilize better-tolerated compounds, such as modafinil (for EDS) and adrenergic/serotonergic selective reuptake inhibitors (as anticataplectics). Besides, nighttime administration of a short-acting sedative, gamma-hydroxybutyrate, has been used for the treatment for EDS and cataplexy. As a large majority of human narcolepsy is hypocretin peptide deficient, hypocretin replacement therapy may also be a new therapeutic option; yet, this option is still unavailable. In addition to the hypocretin-based therapy, a series of new treatments are currently being tested in animal and/or humans models. These potential options include novel stimulant and anticataplectic drugs as well as immunotherapy, based on current knowledge of the pathophysiology of narcolepsy with cataplexy.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market: Report Highlights

The increasing prevalence of the disease along with promising emerging pipeline therapies will positively drive the EDS market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence EDS R&D.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for EDS. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the EDS market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Following is the table of content of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report

Key Insights Executive Summary of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) : Market Overview at a Glance Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

