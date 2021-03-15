Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Home Exercise Equipment analysis, which studies the Home Exercise Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Home Exercise Equipment Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Home Exercise Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Home Exercise Equipment.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Home Exercise Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Home Exercise Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 4168.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Home Exercise Equipment market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5137.1 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Home Exercise Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Home Exercise Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Home Exercise Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Home Exercise Equipment Includes:

ICON Health & Fitness

Life Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

Dyaco

Core Health & Fitness

Peloton

Technogym

Precor

Sole Fitness

Shanxi Orient

SportsArt

BH Fitness

LifeCORE Fitness

WaterRower

TRUE Fitness

Shuhua Sports

WNQ Fitness

Impulse

YIJIAN

Good Family

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Treadmill

Elliptical Trainer

Cycling Bike

Rowing Machine

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

