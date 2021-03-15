Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Home Exercise Equipment analysis, which studies the Home Exercise Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global "Home Exercise Equipment Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Home Exercise Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Home Exercise Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Home Exercise Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 4168.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Home Exercise Equipment market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5137.1 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Home Exercise Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Home Exercise Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Home Exercise Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Home Exercise Equipment Includes:
ICON Health & Fitness
Life Fitness
Johnson Health Tech
Dyaco
Core Health & Fitness
Peloton
Technogym
Precor
Sole Fitness
Shanxi Orient
SportsArt
BH Fitness
LifeCORE Fitness
WaterRower
TRUE Fitness
Shuhua Sports
WNQ Fitness
Impulse
YIJIAN
Good Family
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Treadmill
Elliptical Trainer
Cycling Bike
Rowing Machine
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Online Sales
Offline Sales
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
