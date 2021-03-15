Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2028

Overview



Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) is a software used for pooling manufacturing-related data from different sources for analysing, reporting, and summarising. The software solution analyses a company’s overall operational performance using simple yet powerful data analysis, reporting and visualisation tools. Production costs, process capability, equipment downtime, energy, quality, variance data and other key performance indicators can be collected, aggregated, contextualised and displayed. Real-time plant status visibility is through dashboards, trending and data analysis, downtime and efficiency management, statistical process analysis and control.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is used by manufacturers to retain specific manufacturing and engineering knowledge to counteract the loss of manufacturing and engineering skills and experience. It is also used to analyse and report resource availability and status, schedule and update orders, collect detailed execution data such as material usage, labour usage, process parameters, order and equipment status, and other critical information.

MES and EMI are the most rapidly growing sub-verticals in MES and EMI market. MES solutions facilitate smooth operations in a manufacturing plant based on knowledge derived from historic data. EMI on the other hand offers visibility of real time plant status. This is done through trend and data analysis, downtime and efficiency management, dashboards, statistical process analysis and control. These solutions offer improved operational visibility in manufacturing plants and enable real time decision making.

Market Analysis



The EMI market will grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2018-2028. The MES market will grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2018–2028. The need for greater visibility throughout the manufacturing cycle drives demand in this market. The need for standardization of manufacturing processes have led companies to adopt MES and EMI solution. Manufacturing organizations are mandated to adhere to stringent regulations related to emissions, meeting quality standards and energy consumption.

Both MES and EMI solutions are widely used and have become an industry norm and a key differentiator across most industries. Vendors are offering both the solutions over cloud.

Geographical Segmentation



Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) & Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market has been segmented by six regions- North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Central Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Each region is further segmented by industry types- software, services, process and discrete industries.

Segmentation by Products/ Industries/Enterprise Type



The Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) & Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market has been segmented by product types- software and services (consulting, integration and maintenance). The market has also been segmented by types of industries- process industries and discrete industries. A detailed segmentation has been done on each of the industry types.

Vendor Analysis



Some of the major players include ABB, Honeywell, GE, Rockwell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric. The report also includes companies to watch for such as Eazyworks, iTach Software, and Parsec Automation.

Competitive Analysis



Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market has been analysed. Total 15 companies are covered. A detailed vendor profiling has been done covering business strategies, financials, product/services offerings and SWOT analysis.

Benefits



Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) & Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the MES & EMI market globally. Bringing out the key industry insights, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends and technologies related to the MES & EMI across all industries. The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the MES & EMI market in terms of product type, deployment, industries and regions. It gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape.

The report helps users to understand the industry challenges, impact of MES and EMI in verticals such as Chemical, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Life Sciences and Pharma, Power, Sugar & Bio Energy, Water & Waste Water Management, Automotive, Medical Device, Aerospace & Defense, FMCG, Modular Construction, Semiconductor & Electronics and Metal Precision & Fabrication.