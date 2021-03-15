Payroll Software Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2018 –2028

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global payroll software market by component (software, services), organization size (MSMEs, large enterprises), deployment type (on-premise, on-cloud), verticals (BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail & CPG, manufacturing), regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies SAP, Oracle, BambooHR, Workday, ADP, Dayforce, Gusto, Sage, greytHR, and Zenefits as the major vendors operating in the global payroll software market.

Overview of the Payroll Software Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global payroll software market will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Payroll, one of the key components of human capital management, is a process of calculating wages and salaries of the workforce in an organization. Leaves, overtime, attendance, tax deductions, and other information are the factors that need to be considered for generating the payslip of an employee. Manual payroll processing entirely depends on the human effort, which increases the error rate. Payroll software, by eliminating the manual calculation of taxes and other payroll expenses, reduces the chances of mistakes and improves both HR-related activities and employee performance.

Several companies across verticals are benefitted by using payroll software to organize and simplify the complex payment decisions. These companies are focusing on adopting payroll software to stay compliant with the payroll laws and build transparency among other HR systems. There are several benefits of payroll software, which include activity updates & notifications, negligible errors, less time consuming, employee calendar, and many more.

According to the payroll software industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global payroll software market in 2019. The increasing adoption of human resources management solutions in North America and rising need to meet the tax regulations are few factors leading toward the adoption of payroll software in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Payroll Software Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global payroll software market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the payroll software market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Payroll Software Market Research: