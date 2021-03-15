Plumbing Components Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | McWane, Nupi Industrie Italiane, Aalberts(Lasco Fittings)

“

The report titled Global Plumbing Components Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plumbing Components market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plumbing Components market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plumbing Components market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Components market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Components report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: McWane, Nupi Industrie Italiane, Aalberts(Lasco Fittings), Central States Industrial Equipment, Finolex Industries, Morris Group, Mueller Industries, Reliance Worldwide Corporation, Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply, Uponor Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Fittings

Manifolds

Pipes

Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Bathtubs

Showerheads

Faucets

Others



The Plumbing Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Components market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Components market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Plumbing Components Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fittings

1.2.3 Manifolds

1.2.4 Pipes

1.2.5 Valves

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plumbing Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bathtubs

1.3.3 Showerheads

1.3.4 Faucets

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Plumbing Components Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plumbing Components Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plumbing Components Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plumbing Components Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plumbing Components Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Plumbing Components Industry Trends

2.4.2 Plumbing Components Market Drivers

2.4.3 Plumbing Components Market Challenges

2.4.4 Plumbing Components Market Restraints

3 Global Plumbing Components Sales

3.1 Global Plumbing Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plumbing Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plumbing Components Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plumbing Components Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plumbing Components Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plumbing Components Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plumbing Components Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plumbing Components Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plumbing Components Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Plumbing Components Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plumbing Components Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plumbing Components Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plumbing Components Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Components Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plumbing Components Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plumbing Components Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plumbing Components Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Components Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plumbing Components Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plumbing Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plumbing Components Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Plumbing Components Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plumbing Components Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plumbing Components Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plumbing Components Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plumbing Components Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plumbing Components Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plumbing Components Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plumbing Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plumbing Components Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plumbing Components Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plumbing Components Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plumbing Components Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plumbing Components Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plumbing Components Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plumbing Components Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plumbing Components Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plumbing Components Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plumbing Components Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plumbing Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plumbing Components Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plumbing Components Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plumbing Components Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plumbing Components Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Plumbing Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Plumbing Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Plumbing Components Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Plumbing Components Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plumbing Components Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plumbing Components Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Plumbing Components Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plumbing Components Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Plumbing Components Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Plumbing Components Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Plumbing Components Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plumbing Components Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Plumbing Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Plumbing Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Plumbing Components Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Plumbing Components Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Plumbing Components Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Plumbing Components Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Plumbing Components Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Plumbing Components Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Plumbing Components Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Plumbing Components Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Plumbing Components Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Components Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plumbing Components Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Plumbing Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Plumbing Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Plumbing Components Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Plumbing Components Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Plumbing Components Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Plumbing Components Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Plumbing Components Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Plumbing Components Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Plumbing Components Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Plumbing Components Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Plumbing Components Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Components Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 McWane

12.1.1 McWane Corporation Information

12.1.2 McWane Overview

12.1.3 McWane Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 McWane Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.1.5 McWane Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 McWane Recent Developments

12.2 Nupi Industrie Italiane

12.2.1 Nupi Industrie Italiane Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nupi Industrie Italiane Overview

12.2.3 Nupi Industrie Italiane Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nupi Industrie Italiane Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.2.5 Nupi Industrie Italiane Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nupi Industrie Italiane Recent Developments

12.3 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings)

12.3.1 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings) Overview

12.3.3 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings) Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings) Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.3.5 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings) Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Aalberts(Lasco Fittings) Recent Developments

12.4 Central States Industrial Equipment

12.4.1 Central States Industrial Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 Central States Industrial Equipment Overview

12.4.3 Central States Industrial Equipment Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Central States Industrial Equipment Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.4.5 Central States Industrial Equipment Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Central States Industrial Equipment Recent Developments

12.5 Finolex Industries

12.5.1 Finolex Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Finolex Industries Overview

12.5.3 Finolex Industries Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Finolex Industries Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.5.5 Finolex Industries Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Finolex Industries Recent Developments

12.6 Morris Group

12.6.1 Morris Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Morris Group Overview

12.6.3 Morris Group Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Morris Group Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.6.5 Morris Group Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Morris Group Recent Developments

12.7 Mueller Industries

12.7.1 Mueller Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mueller Industries Overview

12.7.3 Mueller Industries Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mueller Industries Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.7.5 Mueller Industries Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Mueller Industries Recent Developments

12.8 Reliance Worldwide Corporation

12.8.1 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.8.5 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply

12.9.1 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply Corporation Information

12.9.2 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply Overview

12.9.3 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.9.5 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Turnkey Industrial Pipe and Supply Recent Developments

12.10 Uponor Corporation

12.10.1 Uponor Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Uponor Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Uponor Corporation Plumbing Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Uponor Corporation Plumbing Components Products and Services

12.10.5 Uponor Corporation Plumbing Components SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Uponor Corporation Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plumbing Components Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Plumbing Components Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plumbing Components Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plumbing Components Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plumbing Components Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plumbing Components Distributors

13.5 Plumbing Components Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

