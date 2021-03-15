Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | BASF, Dow, Novamont

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2844797/global-biodegradable-polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Dow, Novamont, Plantic, Natureworks, Corbion, Biome Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Eastman Chemical Company, Danimer Scientific

Market Segmentation by Product: Low-Crystallinity

High-Crystallinity



Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Packaging

Textile

Biomedical Polymer Material

Others



The Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2844797/global-biodegradable-polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low-Crystallinity

1.2.3 High-Crystallinity

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Biomedical Polymer Material

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Industry Trends

2.4.2 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Challenges

2.4.4 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Restraints

3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales

3.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Dow

12.2.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dow Overview

12.2.3 Dow Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dow Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.2.5 Dow Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.3 Novamont

12.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.3.2 Novamont Overview

12.3.3 Novamont Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Novamont Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.3.5 Novamont Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Novamont Recent Developments

12.4 Plantic

12.4.1 Plantic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Plantic Overview

12.4.3 Plantic Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Plantic Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.4.5 Plantic Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Plantic Recent Developments

12.5 Natureworks

12.5.1 Natureworks Corporation Information

12.5.2 Natureworks Overview

12.5.3 Natureworks Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Natureworks Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.5.5 Natureworks Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Natureworks Recent Developments

12.6 Corbion

12.6.1 Corbion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Corbion Overview

12.6.3 Corbion Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Corbion Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.6.5 Corbion Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Corbion Recent Developments

12.7 Biome Technologies

12.7.1 Biome Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Biome Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Biome Technologies Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Biome Technologies Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.7.5 Biome Technologies Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Biome Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Recent Developments

12.9 Eastman Chemical Company

12.9.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eastman Chemical Company Overview

12.9.3 Eastman Chemical Company Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Eastman Chemical Company Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.9.5 Eastman Chemical Company Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.10 Danimer Scientific

12.10.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

12.10.2 Danimer Scientific Overview

12.10.3 Danimer Scientific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Danimer Scientific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Products and Services

12.10.5 Danimer Scientific Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Distributors

13.5 Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2844797/global-biodegradable-polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/