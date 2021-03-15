Eddy Current Testing Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | General Electric, Olympus, Ashtead Technology, Mistras Group

“

The report titled Global Eddy Current Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eddy Current Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eddy Current Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eddy Current Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eddy Current Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eddy Current Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eddy Current Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eddy Current Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eddy Current Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eddy Current Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eddy Current Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eddy Current Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Electric, Olympus, Ashtead Technology, Mistras Group, Eddyfi NDT, Ether NDE, Zetec, TUV Rheinland, IBG NDT Systems, Fidgeon, Magnetic Analysis, Oxford Instruments, Koslow Scientific

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement(ACFM)

Remote Field Testing(RFT)

Eddy Current Array(ECA)

Pulsed Eddy Current Testing

Near-Field Testing(NFT)

Near-Field Array(NFA)

Partial Saturation Eddy Current(PSEC)



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others



The Eddy Current Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eddy Current Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eddy Current Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eddy Current Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eddy Current Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eddy Current Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eddy Current Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eddy Current Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Conventional Eddy Current Testing

1.2.3 Alternating Current Field Measurement(ACFM)

1.2.4 Remote Field Testing(RFT)

1.2.5 Eddy Current Array(ECA)

1.2.6 Pulsed Eddy Current Testing

1.2.7 Near-Field Testing(NFT)

1.2.8 Near-Field Array(NFA)

1.2.9 Partial Saturation Eddy Current(PSEC)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Government Infrastructure

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Eddy Current Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Eddy Current Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Eddy Current Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Eddy Current Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Eddy Current Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Eddy Current Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Eddy Current Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Eddy Current Testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Eddy Current Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Eddy Current Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Eddy Current Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eddy Current Testing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Eddy Current Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Eddy Current Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Eddy Current Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Eddy Current Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Eddy Current Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Eddy Current Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Eddy Current Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Eddy Current Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 General Electric

11.1.1 General Electric Company Details

11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.1.3 General Electric Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.2 Olympus

11.2.1 Olympus Company Details

11.2.2 Olympus Business Overview

11.2.3 Olympus Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Olympus Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Olympus Recent Development

11.3 Ashtead Technology

11.3.1 Ashtead Technology Company Details

11.3.2 Ashtead Technology Business Overview

11.3.3 Ashtead Technology Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.3.4 Ashtead Technology Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Ashtead Technology Recent Development

11.4 Mistras Group

11.4.1 Mistras Group Company Details

11.4.2 Mistras Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Mistras Group Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Mistras Group Recent Development

11.5 Eddyfi NDT

11.5.1 Eddyfi NDT Company Details

11.5.2 Eddyfi NDT Business Overview

11.5.3 Eddyfi NDT Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.5.4 Eddyfi NDT Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Eddyfi NDT Recent Development

11.6 Ether NDE

11.6.1 Ether NDE Company Details

11.6.2 Ether NDE Business Overview

11.6.3 Ether NDE Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Ether NDE Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Ether NDE Recent Development

11.7 Zetec

11.7.1 Zetec Company Details

11.7.2 Zetec Business Overview

11.7.3 Zetec Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Zetec Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Zetec Recent Development

11.8 TUV Rheinland

11.8.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details

11.8.2 TUV Rheinland Business Overview

11.8.3 TUV Rheinland Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.8.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development

11.9 IBG NDT Systems

11.9.1 IBG NDT Systems Company Details

11.9.2 IBG NDT Systems Business Overview

11.9.3 IBG NDT Systems Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.9.4 IBG NDT Systems Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 IBG NDT Systems Recent Development

11.10 Fidgeon

11.10.1 Fidgeon Company Details

11.10.2 Fidgeon Business Overview

11.10.3 Fidgeon Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Fidgeon Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Fidgeon Recent Development

11.11 Magnetic Analysis

11.11.1 Magnetic Analysis Company Details

11.11.2 Magnetic Analysis Business Overview

11.11.3 Magnetic Analysis Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.11.4 Magnetic Analysis Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Magnetic Analysis Recent Development

11.12 Oxford Instruments

11.12.1 Oxford Instruments Company Details

11.12.2 Oxford Instruments Business Overview

11.12.3 Oxford Instruments Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.12.4 Oxford Instruments Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Development

11.13 Koslow Scientific

11.13.1 Koslow Scientific Company Details

11.13.2 Koslow Scientific Business Overview

11.13.3 Koslow Scientific Eddy Current Testing Introduction

11.13.4 Koslow Scientific Revenue in Eddy Current Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Koslow Scientific Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

