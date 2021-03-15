Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size, Status 2021 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Report By Industry Research Experts| Omnitracs Ltd., BMW AG (Assist), Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Consumer Telematics Systems market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Research Report: Omnitracs Ltd., BMW AG (Assist), Ford Motor Co. (SYNC), General Motors (OnStar), Agero Connected Services Inc., Harman Infotainment, Toyota Motors(Entune), Bosch Automotive Technologies, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental Automotive, Airbiquity Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Fleetmatics GPS, Novatel Wireless, Telogis Inc, Auto Page Inc., MiX Telematics, NavMan, TomTom NV, Verizon Telematics

Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market by Type: Integrated Telematics

Embedded Telematics

Tethered Telematics Consumer Telematics Systems

Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market by Application:

Passenger Vehicle Telematics

Commercial Vehicle Telematics

The global Consumer Telematics Systems market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Consumer Telematics Systems market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Consumer Telematics Systems market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Integrated Telematics

1.2.3 Embedded Telematics

1.2.4 Tethered Telematics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle Telematics

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Consumer Telematics Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Consumer Telematics Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Consumer Telematics Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Consumer Telematics Systems Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Trends

2.3.2 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Consumer Telematics Systems Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Consumer Telematics Systems Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Telematics Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue

3.4 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Telematics Systems Revenue in 2020

3.5 Consumer Telematics Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Consumer Telematics Systems Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Consumer Telematics Systems Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Consumer Telematics Systems Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Consumer Telematics Systems Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Consumer Telematics Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Consumer Telematics Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Omnitracs Ltd.

11.1.1 Omnitracs Ltd. Company Details

11.1.2 Omnitracs Ltd. Business Overview

11.1.3 Omnitracs Ltd. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.1.4 Omnitracs Ltd. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Omnitracs Ltd. Recent Development

11.2 BMW AG (Assist)

11.2.1 BMW AG (Assist) Company Details

11.2.2 BMW AG (Assist) Business Overview

11.2.3 BMW AG (Assist) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.2.4 BMW AG (Assist) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 BMW AG (Assist) Recent Development

11.3 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)

11.3.1 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Company Details

11.3.2 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Business Overview

11.3.3 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.3.4 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Ford Motor Co. (SYNC) Recent Development

11.4 General Motors (OnStar)

11.4.1 General Motors (OnStar) Company Details

11.4.2 General Motors (OnStar) Business Overview

11.4.3 General Motors (OnStar) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.4.4 General Motors (OnStar) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 General Motors (OnStar) Recent Development

11.5 Agero Connected Services Inc.

11.5.1 Agero Connected Services Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Agero Connected Services Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Agero Connected Services Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.5.4 Agero Connected Services Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Agero Connected Services Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Harman Infotainment

11.6.1 Harman Infotainment Company Details

11.6.2 Harman Infotainment Business Overview

11.6.3 Harman Infotainment Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.6.4 Harman Infotainment Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Harman Infotainment Recent Development

11.7 Toyota Motors(Entune)

11.7.1 Toyota Motors(Entune) Company Details

11.7.2 Toyota Motors(Entune) Business Overview

11.7.3 Toyota Motors(Entune) Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.7.4 Toyota Motors(Entune) Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Toyota Motors(Entune) Recent Development

11.8 Bosch Automotive Technologies

11.8.1 Bosch Automotive Technologies Company Details

11.8.2 Bosch Automotive Technologies Business Overview

11.8.3 Bosch Automotive Technologies Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.8.4 Bosch Automotive Technologies Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Bosch Automotive Technologies Recent Development

11.9 Alpine Electronics Inc.

11.9.1 Alpine Electronics Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Alpine Electronics Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Alpine Electronics Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.9.4 Alpine Electronics Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Alpine Electronics Inc. Recent Development

11.10 Continental Automotive

11.10.1 Continental Automotive Company Details

11.10.2 Continental Automotive Business Overview

11.10.3 Continental Automotive Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.10.4 Continental Automotive Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

11.11 Airbiquity Inc.

11.11.1 Airbiquity Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Airbiquity Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 Airbiquity Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.11.4 Airbiquity Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Airbiquity Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Trimble Navigation Ltd

11.12.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Company Details

11.12.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Business Overview

11.12.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.12.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

11.13 Fleetmatics GPS

11.13.1 Fleetmatics GPS Company Details

11.13.2 Fleetmatics GPS Business Overview

11.13.3 Fleetmatics GPS Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.13.4 Fleetmatics GPS Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Fleetmatics GPS Recent Development

11.14 Novatel Wireless

11.14.1 Novatel Wireless Company Details

11.14.2 Novatel Wireless Business Overview

11.14.3 Novatel Wireless Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.14.4 Novatel Wireless Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Novatel Wireless Recent Development

11.15 Telogis Inc

11.15.1 Telogis Inc Company Details

11.15.2 Telogis Inc Business Overview

11.15.3 Telogis Inc Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.15.4 Telogis Inc Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Telogis Inc Recent Development

11.16 Auto Page Inc.

11.16.1 Auto Page Inc. Company Details

11.16.2 Auto Page Inc. Business Overview

11.16.3 Auto Page Inc. Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.16.4 Auto Page Inc. Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Auto Page Inc. Recent Development

11.17 MiX Telematics

11.17.1 MiX Telematics Company Details

11.17.2 MiX Telematics Business Overview

11.17.3 MiX Telematics Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.17.4 MiX Telematics Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 MiX Telematics Recent Development

11.18 NavMan

11.18.1 NavMan Company Details

11.18.2 NavMan Business Overview

11.18.3 NavMan Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.18.4 NavMan Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 NavMan Recent Development

11.18 TomTom NV

.1 TomTom NV Company Details

.2 TomTom NV Business Overview

.3 TomTom NV Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

.4 TomTom NV Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

.5 TomTom NV Recent Development

11.20 Verizon Telematics

11.20.1 Verizon Telematics Company Details

11.20.2 Verizon Telematics Business Overview

11.20.3 Verizon Telematics Consumer Telematics Systems Introduction

11.20.4 Verizon Telematics Revenue in Consumer Telematics Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Verizon Telematics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

