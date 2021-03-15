Double Coated Medical Tape Market Size & Fastest Growth 2020 to 2027

COVID-19 impact & Outbreak: on new Double-Coated Medical Tape Market Report, offering growth, trends, and forecast for each segment along with regional and country analysis. The study has done with respect to market share, size, trends, growth, outlook, estimation and forecast period 2020-2026.

The entire double-coated medical tape market has been sub-categorized into material, adhesive material, application, transparency and backing thickness.

By Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Nonwoven Fabrics

By Adhesive Material

Acrylic

Synthetic Rubber

Silicon

Hydrocolloid

By Application

Medical Device Fabrication

Surgical Drape Construction

Electrodes & Sensors

Attachment of Medical Devices to the Skin

Bandages

Prosthetics

Attachment of Artificial Nails & Hair Piece

Wound Care Dressing

By Transparency

Transparent

Translucent

Opaque

By Backing Thickness

Up to 200 micron

200 to 500 micron

500 to 800 micron

Above 800 micron

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. the major players in the double-coated medical tape market include 3M Company, Berry Global Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Mactac Europe, Scapa Group Plc, NADCO Tapes & Labels Inc., MBK Tape Solution, Medco Lab Inc.. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for double-coated medical tape market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

