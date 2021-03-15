E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Black Note, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, Dinner Lady Fam, Halcyon Vapors

“

The report titled Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Liquid & E-Juice report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Liquid & E-Juice report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Black Note, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, Dinner Lady Fam, Halcyon Vapors, Hangsen, Highbrow Vapor, International Vapor Group, Inc., IVG, Jack Rabit, KiK, Kings Crest, Mig Vapor LLC, Mt Baker Vapor, Nasty Juice, Nicquid, NicVape, ProVape, Relx, Ripe Vapes, VaporFi, Inc, Viking Vapes, VistaVapors, Inc, Yooz, ZampleBox, LLC, Space Jam, Truvape

Market Segmentation by Product: Vegetable Glycerin (VG)

Propylene Glycol (PG)

Blend PG & VG



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The E-Liquid & E-Juice Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Liquid & E-Juice market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Liquid & E-Juice industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Liquid & E-Juice market?

Table of Contents:

1 E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Overview

1.1 E-Liquid & E-Juice Product Overview

1.2 E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vegetable Glycerin (VG)

1.2.2 Propylene Glycol (PG)

1.2.3 Blend PG & VG

1.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by E-Liquid & E-Juice Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players E-Liquid & E-Juice Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-Liquid & E-Juice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in E-Liquid & E-Juice as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-Liquid & E-Juice Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers E-Liquid & E-Juice Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 E-Liquid & E-Juice Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice by Sales Channel

4.1 E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Sales

4.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global E-Liquid & E-Juice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice by Country

5.1 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice by Country

6.1 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice by Country

8.1 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Liquid & E-Juice Business

10.1 Black Note

10.1.1 Black Note Corporation Information

10.1.2 Black Note Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Black Note E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Black Note E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.1.5 Black Note Recent Development

10.2 Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC

10.2.1 Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC Corporation Information

10.2.2 Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Black Note E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.2.5 Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC Recent Development

10.3 Dinner Lady Fam

10.3.1 Dinner Lady Fam Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dinner Lady Fam Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dinner Lady Fam E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Dinner Lady Fam E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.3.5 Dinner Lady Fam Recent Development

10.4 Halcyon Vapors

10.4.1 Halcyon Vapors Corporation Information

10.4.2 Halcyon Vapors Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Halcyon Vapors E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.4.5 Halcyon Vapors Recent Development

10.5 Hangsen

10.5.1 Hangsen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hangsen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hangsen E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hangsen E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.5.5 Hangsen Recent Development

10.6 Highbrow Vapor

10.6.1 Highbrow Vapor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Highbrow Vapor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Highbrow Vapor E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Highbrow Vapor E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.6.5 Highbrow Vapor Recent Development

10.7 International Vapor Group, Inc.

10.7.1 International Vapor Group, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 International Vapor Group, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 International Vapor Group, Inc. E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 International Vapor Group, Inc. E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.7.5 International Vapor Group, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 IVG

10.8.1 IVG Corporation Information

10.8.2 IVG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IVG E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 IVG E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.8.5 IVG Recent Development

10.9 Jack Rabit

10.9.1 Jack Rabit Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jack Rabit Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jack Rabit E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jack Rabit E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.9.5 Jack Rabit Recent Development

10.10 KiK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 E-Liquid & E-Juice Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KiK E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KiK Recent Development

10.11 Kings Crest

10.11.1 Kings Crest Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kings Crest Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kings Crest E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kings Crest E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.11.5 Kings Crest Recent Development

10.12 Mig Vapor LLC

10.12.1 Mig Vapor LLC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mig Vapor LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mig Vapor LLC E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mig Vapor LLC E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.12.5 Mig Vapor LLC Recent Development

10.13 Mt Baker Vapor

10.13.1 Mt Baker Vapor Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mt Baker Vapor Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mt Baker Vapor E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Mt Baker Vapor E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.13.5 Mt Baker Vapor Recent Development

10.14 Nasty Juice

10.14.1 Nasty Juice Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nasty Juice Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Nasty Juice E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Nasty Juice E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.14.5 Nasty Juice Recent Development

10.15 Nicquid

10.15.1 Nicquid Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nicquid Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nicquid E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nicquid E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.15.5 Nicquid Recent Development

10.16 NicVape

10.16.1 NicVape Corporation Information

10.16.2 NicVape Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 NicVape E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 NicVape E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.16.5 NicVape Recent Development

10.17 ProVape

10.17.1 ProVape Corporation Information

10.17.2 ProVape Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ProVape E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ProVape E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.17.5 ProVape Recent Development

10.18 Relx

10.18.1 Relx Corporation Information

10.18.2 Relx Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Relx E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Relx E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.18.5 Relx Recent Development

10.19 Ripe Vapes

10.19.1 Ripe Vapes Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ripe Vapes Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Ripe Vapes E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Ripe Vapes E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.19.5 Ripe Vapes Recent Development

10.20 VaporFi, Inc

10.20.1 VaporFi, Inc Corporation Information

10.20.2 VaporFi, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 VaporFi, Inc E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 VaporFi, Inc E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.20.5 VaporFi, Inc Recent Development

10.21 Viking Vapes

10.21.1 Viking Vapes Corporation Information

10.21.2 Viking Vapes Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Viking Vapes E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Viking Vapes E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.21.5 Viking Vapes Recent Development

10.22 VistaVapors, Inc

10.22.1 VistaVapors, Inc Corporation Information

10.22.2 VistaVapors, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 VistaVapors, Inc E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 VistaVapors, Inc E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.22.5 VistaVapors, Inc Recent Development

10.23 Yooz

10.23.1 Yooz Corporation Information

10.23.2 Yooz Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Yooz E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Yooz E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.23.5 Yooz Recent Development

10.24 ZampleBox, LLC

10.24.1 ZampleBox, LLC Corporation Information

10.24.2 ZampleBox, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 ZampleBox, LLC E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 ZampleBox, LLC E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.24.5 ZampleBox, LLC Recent Development

10.25 Space Jam

10.25.1 Space Jam Corporation Information

10.25.2 Space Jam Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Space Jam E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Space Jam E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.25.5 Space Jam Recent Development

10.26 Truvape

10.26.1 Truvape Corporation Information

10.26.2 Truvape Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Truvape E-Liquid & E-Juice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Truvape E-Liquid & E-Juice Products Offered

10.26.5 Truvape Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 E-Liquid & E-Juice Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 E-Liquid & E-Juice Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 E-Liquid & E-Juice Distributors

12.3 E-Liquid & E-Juice Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

