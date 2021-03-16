Cognitive Security Market Demands, Analysis, Size, Trends, Revenue by 2027

Rapid increase in the number of cyber-attacks, increasing adoption of IoT and rising trend of byod across verticals are the factors driving the growth of the cognitive security market. Restricted Budgets for security and lack of skilled security professionals are the factors restraining the cognitive security market. Growth in the market for cloud-based businesses acts as an opportunity. Sudden increase in the insider cyber threats is one of the challenges faced by the cognitive security market.

Cognitive Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Cognitive security is divided into data mining, machine learning, human-computer interface and natural language processing for the purpose of preventing the information from the infections and digital assaults. It helps in providing security advancements.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the cognitive security market report are AWS, Acalvio Technologies Inc., CA Technologies, NEOM, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco, Cybraics Inc., Cylance Inc., DXC Technology Company, DarKTrace, Deep Instinct, Demisto, Expert System S.p.A., Feedzai Inc., Fortinet Inc., Google, IBM, LogRhythm, McAfee LLC, Securonix, Sift Science among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Cognitive Security Market

Cognitive security market is segmented on the basis of application, security type, component, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, cognitive security market is segmented into threat intelligence, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, automated compliance management and others.

Based on security type, cognitive security market is segmented into physical and cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is sub-segmented into network security, cloud security, application security and endpoint security.

Based on component, cognitive security market is segmented into solution and services. Solutions are sub-segmented into unified log manager and data catalog, real-time security analytics and visualization platform, biometric recognition and digital signature recognition. Services are sub-segmented into deployment and integration, support and maintenance and training and consulting.

Based on deployment mode, cognitive security market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on organization size, cognitive security market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on vertical, cognitive security market is segmented into aerospace and defense, government, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Cognitive Security market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Cognitive Security market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Cognitive Security market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Cognitive Security market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Cognitive Security Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cognitive Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cognitive Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cognitive Security market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

