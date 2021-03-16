Global Surface Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In 2020, the main trend following the onset of COVID-19 was the increased priority that Turkish consumers placed on home cleaning due to higher hygiene concerns. Consumers at all income levels were galvanised by these concerns to devote more attention to maintaining better hygiene throughout the house. Consequently, they stocked up on surface cleaning products from March until end of April 2020. However, even when they stopped stocking up on cleaning supplies, most consumers continued to purchas…

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Turkey market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Surface Care in Turkey

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Surface care sees high volume growth in 2020, benefitting from greater concern for hygiene and higher use at home during and after the COVID-19 lockdown

Multi-purpose cleaners remain the most demanded, but specialised products like bathroom, kitchen and oven cleaners also see strong volume growth in 2020

E-commerce and discounters gain significant value growth, with the latter benefitting from greater accessibility, lower prices and wider offer of branded products in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Higher interest in hygiene resulting from the pandemic is set to sustain steady demand for specialised surface care products, boosting overall volume growth

Multinational companies are set to maintain their higher shares, but will face price pressure from private label and competition from local companies offering Arab Soap

Companies will focus on launching products that promise to provide additional hygiene and on natural, environmentally friendly products over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

