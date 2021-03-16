Beta-Thalassemia Market Size is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.3% during the Study Period (2017-2030) in the 6MM – Industry Analysis, Drugs and Companies | Delveinsight

DelveInsight’s Beta-Thalassemia Market report offers a holistic picture of the market landscape of the Beta Thalassemia key companies, emerging pipeline therapies, Beta-Thalassemia market share occupied by individual therapies, current and forecasted Beta-thal market share in the 6MM (the US, and EU5 (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) for the study period.

The report highlights the drivers and constraints shaping the present Beta-Thalassemia Market along with the unmet medical needs that offer opportunities to the key players to explore the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key highlights from the Beta-Thalassemia Market Report:

According to analysts at Delveinsight, among EU5 countries, Italy had the highest market size with USD 77.6 million in 2017

Spain had the lowest market size of Beta Thalassemia with USD 2.2 million in 2017

The total prevalent population of Beta-thalassemia in 6MM was 14,191 in 2017.

The total prevalent cases for Beta-thalassemia were highest in Italy, followed by the United States and Germany.

Endocrine complications and Osteoporosis was found in majority of patients with Beta Thalassemia. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the trend would remain the same during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Beta Thalassemia, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain).

Get more comprehensive insights into how Beta-Thalassemia epidemiological trends are impacting current and forecasted Beta-Thalassemia market @ Beta-Thalassemia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast

Beta-Thalassemia Marketed Therapies

Desferal: Novartis

Exjade: Novartis

Ferrirpox (deferiprone): Apotex

ACE-536: Acceleron Pharma/Celgene Corporation

Do you want to know how much market share the marketed therapies are going to capture by 2030? Contact @ Beta-Thalassemia Marketed Therapies and Treatment Approaches and get a comprehensive understanding of the Beta-Thalassemia therapeutic outlook

Beta Thalassemia is a genetic disorder which is inherited in an autosomal, recessive fashion. The clinical manifestations seen in patients are severe anaemia, abnormal haemoglobin and buildup of iron in the body. Being a genetic disorder, there is no specific treatment for Beta Thalassemia and the treatment regimen mainly focus on delaying progression of the disease and relieving the symptoms.

Novartis developed Exjade (Deferasirox), which is an oral iron chelator approved by the US FDA in 2005. It is a member of a new class of tridentate iron chelators, the N-substituted bis-hydroxyphenyl-triazoles. Metabolism and elimination of deferasirox are primarily by glucuronidation followed by hepatobiliary excretion into the faeces. Approved in more than 70 countries including the US and Europe, Exjade is the first once-daily oral iron chelator approved for use in patients with chronic transfusional iron overload who have a wide range of underlying anaemias.

Visit to know more about the indication, treatment algorithms in different geographies and patient journey contact to receive sample @ Beta-Thalassemia Signs, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Some of the key companies working on Beta-Thalassemia are:

BlueBird Bio

Protagonist Therapeutics

Acceleron Pharma/Celgene Corporation

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Vifor Pharma

Orchard Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics/Sanofi

CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharmaceuticals

DisperSol Technologies

Kiadis

Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Editas Medicine

Global Blood Therapeutics/Syros Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Beta-Thalassemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Some of Beta-Thalassemia Drugs Covered:

LentiGlobin BB305

PTG-300

ACE-011 (Sotatercept)

Mitapivat

IONIS TMPRSS6 LRx

VIT 2763

OTL-300

ST-400

CTX001

DST-0509

ATIR201

Ruxolitinib

EDIT-301

And Many Others

Know more about the collaborations, tie-ups, and therapies launch @ Beta-Thalassemia Pipeline Therapies and Forecast

Table of Contents:

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Beta-thalassemia 3 SWOT Analysis for Beta-Thalassemia 4 Beta-Thalassemia Market Overview at a Glance 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Beta-Thalassemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country-Wise Beta-Thalassemia Epidemiology 8 Beta-Thalassemia Treatment and Management 9 Case Study 10 Beta-Thalassemia Market Unmet Needs 11 Beta-Thalassemia Marketed Products 12 Beta-Thalassemia Emerging Therapies 13 Beta-Thalassemia Promising Candidates 14 Beta-Thalassemia Therapies in the News 15 Beta-Thalassemia Discontinued Therapies 16 Beta-Thalassemia: Six Major Market Analysis 17 Beta-Thalassemia Market Outlook by Country 18 Beta-Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement Landscape 19 Beta-Thalassemia Market Drivers 20 Beta-Thalassemia Market Barriers 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business Executive @ Beta-Thalassemia Market Outlook in the Next Decade

Related Reports Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Insight

“Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Beta-thalassemia (B-thal) market.

Beta Thalassemia Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Beta-thalassemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Beta-thalassemia epidemiology in the 6MM, i.e., the United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom).

Thalassemia Market

DelveInsight’s “Thalassemia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Thalassemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thalassemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Essential Thrombocythemia Market Insights

DelveInsight’s ‘Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030‘ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Insulin Resistance Market

DelveInsight’s “Insulin Resistance – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Insulin Resistance, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Insulin Resistance market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Hairy Cell Leukemia Market

DelveInsight’s “Hairy Cell Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market

DelveInsight’s “Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Angelman Syndrome Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Angelman Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030‘ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Angelman Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market

DelveInsight’s “Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Von Willebrand Disease Market

DelveInsight’s “Von Willebrand disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Von Willebrand disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Von Willebrand disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Ankit Nigam

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/