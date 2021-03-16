BK virus (BKV) Infection Pipeline Analysis Shows Tremendous Growth Opportunities for the Coming Years | AlloVir, Amplyx Pharmaceutical, SL VAXiGEN, Hybridize Therapeutics & Others

“BK virus (BKV) Infection Pipeline Insight, 2021” by DelveInsight highlights the details around the NMIBC pipeline scenario, unmet needs, and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies.

BK virus (BKV) Infection– The BK virus was first isolated from the urine of a renal transplant recipient with ureteric stenosis in 1971. BK virus is one of 13 known polyomaviruses. Antibodies to BKV are found in approximately 80 to 90 percent of adults worldwide, indicating previous infection or exposure to the virus. Initial infection with BKV is usually asymptomatic or associated with a mild flu-like illness. After primary infection, BKV remains inactive, or latent, in kidney and bladder. A weakened immune system may result in BKV reactivation and cause serious disease. In patients who have had kidney transplant, BKV can lead to the loss of the transplanted kidney.

In the absence of effective treatment, reduction of immunosuppression is recommended; however, lowering of the immunosuppression can lead to acute organ rejection. BKV reactivation in the bladder can cause hemorrhagic cystitis. Severe cases require bladder irrigation, clot evacuation, blood transfusion, stenting and nephrostomy. There are currently no approved treatments for renal nephropathy or hemorrhagic cystitis caused by BKV.

Some of the BK virus (BKV) Infection Companies:

AlloVir

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

SL VAXiGEN

Hybridize Therapeutics

And Many Others

Some of the BK virus (BKV) Infection drugs covered:

ALVR-105

MAU868

SL-V10

HYB-BKV

And Many Others

BK virus (BKV) Infection Diagnosis

BK virus is detectable in both blood and urine. After BK reactivation, the virus is first detectable in the urine, with viremia developing several weeks later. BK detection by real-time PCR of plasma is very sensitive and specific for the development of BKVN. BKV shedding in the urine is common and can occur in up to 30% of renal transplant recipients. Urine can be screened for BK by cytology or by quantification of urine BK DNA by PCR. Haufen are icosahedral aggregates of polyomavirus particles and Tamm-Horsfall protein that can be detected in the urine of kidney transplant patients with BKVN using negative-staining electron microscopy. Renal biopsy remains the gold standard for the diagnosis of BKVN. It is recommended in patients with a high level of BKV (>4 log copies/mL), with or without an elevation in serum creatinine.

BK virus (BKV) Infection Treatment

The mainstay of treatment for BK virus nephropathy is to decrease the immunosuppression, as there is currently no specific antiviral for BK virus. Clearance of BK viremia can be indicative of nephropathy resolution.

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction BK virus (BKV) Infection Overview BK virus (BKV) Infection Current Treatment Patterns BK virus (BKV) Infection – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment BK virus (BKV) Infection Late Stage Products (Phase-III) BK virus (BKV) Infection Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products BK virus (BKV) Infection Discontinued Products BK virus (BKV) Infection Product Profiles

13.1. AlloVir: ALVR-105

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

Detailed information in the report!

And Many Others…

BK virus (BKV) Infection Key Companies BK virus (BKV) Infection Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products BK virus (BKV) Infection Unmet Needs BK virus (BKV) Infection Future Perspectives BK virus (BKV) Infection Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

