BK virus (BKV) Infection Pipeline Analysis Shows Tremendous Growth Opportunities for the Coming Years | AlloVir, Amplyx Pharmaceutical, SL VAXiGEN, Hybridize Therapeutics & Others

“BK virus (BKV) Infection Pipeline Insight, 2021” by DelveInsight highlights the details around the NMIBC pipeline scenario, unmet needs, and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies.
BK virus (BKV) Infection– The BK virus was first isolated from the urine of a renal transplant recipient with ureteric stenosis in 1971. BK virus is one of 13 known polyomaviruses. Antibodies to BKV are found in approximately 80 to 90 percent of adults worldwide, indicating previous infection or exposure to the virus. Initial infection with BKV is usually asymptomatic or associated with a mild flu-like illness. After primary infection, BKV remains inactive, or latent, in kidney and bladder. A weakened immune system may result in BKV reactivation and cause serious disease. In patients who have had kidney transplant, BKV can lead to the loss of the transplanted kidney.
In the absence of effective treatment, reduction of immunosuppression is recommended; however, lowering of the immunosuppression can lead to acute organ rejection. BKV reactivation in the bladder can cause hemorrhagic cystitis. Severe cases require bladder irrigation, clot evacuation, blood transfusion, stenting and nephrostomy. There are currently no approved treatments for renal nephropathy or hemorrhagic cystitis caused by BKV.
Some of the BK virus (BKV) Infection Companies:
- AlloVir
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
- SL VAXiGEN
- Hybridize Therapeutics
- And Many Others
Some of the BK virus (BKV) Infection drugs covered:
- ALVR-105
- MAU868
- SL-V10
- HYB-BKV
- And Many Others
BK virus (BKV) Infection Diagnosis
BK virus is detectable in both blood and urine. After BK reactivation, the virus is first detectable in the urine, with viremia developing several weeks later. BK detection by real-time PCR of plasma is very sensitive and specific for the development of BKVN. BKV shedding in the urine is common and can occur in up to 30% of renal transplant recipients. Urine can be screened for BK by cytology or by quantification of urine BK DNA by PCR. Haufen are icosahedral aggregates of polyomavirus particles and Tamm-Horsfall protein that can be detected in the urine of kidney transplant patients with BKVN using negative-staining electron microscopy. Renal biopsy remains the gold standard for the diagnosis of BKVN. It is recommended in patients with a high level of BKV (>4 log copies/mL), with or without an elevation in serum creatinine.
BK virus (BKV) Infection Treatment
The mainstay of treatment for BK virus nephropathy is to decrease the immunosuppression, as there is currently no specific antiviral for BK virus. Clearance of BK viremia can be indicative of nephropathy resolution.
Table of Contents:
- Report Introduction
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Overview
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Current Treatment Patterns
- BK virus (BKV) Infection – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
- Therapeutic Assessment
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
- Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
- Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
- Inactive Products
- Dormant Products
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Discontinued Products
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Product Profiles
13.1. AlloVir: ALVR-105
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
Detailed information in the report!
And Many Others…
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Key Companies
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Key Products
- Dormant and Discontinued Products
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Unmet Needs
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Future Perspectives
- BK virus (BKV) Infection Analyst Review
- Appendix
- Report Methodology
