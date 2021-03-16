Agriculture Technologies Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2028

Agricultural technologies are used in hardware or machines which are used in the farming process. These technologies make the machinery work in the same way as to be done by humans and animals for farming. It has brought a revolutionary change in modern farming on the global level. Agricultural technology is used to produce machinery to be employed in agriculture and to make food products.

Several technologies such as humidity and temperature sensors, robots, aerial photography, GPS technology, and others are used in the agricultural and food industries. Robotic systems and advanced devices provide a business that is efficient, friendly, secure, and profitable. Other major technologies widely used on farms include harvesting automation, independent tractors, sowing and weeding, and drones. Farm automation technology looks at major issues such as global population growth, shortage of farmworkers, and changes in consumer preferences.

Agriculture Technologies Market is expected to grow by USD 19.86 billion at CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide as it is more effective than human work process which is a driving factor for the agriculture technologies market. Increases in the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster are also a driver for the agriculture technologies market. The increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with the quantity which is an opportunity for the agriculture technologies market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Agriculture Technologies market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Agriculture Technologies market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the agriculture technologies market report are Agriculture Technologies Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC, Certhon, Nexus Corporation, VEMCO, ScaleAQ, Aquabyte, Fancom BV, BouMatic, Nedap NV, The Climate Corporation, Afimilk Ltd., Antelliq, Heliospectra among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Agriculture technologies market is segmented on the basis of offering, agricultural type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, the agriculture technologies market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into precision farming hardware, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware. Software is further segmented into local/web based and cloud based. Services is further segmented into system integration & consulting, managed services, connectivity services, assisted professional services, maintenance and support. Precision farming hardware is further sub-segmented into automation and control systems and sensing and monitoring systems. Livestock monitoring hardware is further sub segmented into RFID tags & readers, sensors, transmitters & mounting equipment, GPS, others. Fish farming hardware is further sub-segmented into GPS/GNSS, sensors and others. Smart greenhouse hardware is further sub segmented into HVAC systems, LED grow lights, sensors and others. Cloud based is further sub segmented into software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS).

Agriculture technologies market on the basis of agricultural type has been segmented as precision farming, livestock monitoring and others.

Based on application, the agriculture technologies market has been segmented into fish farming, smart green house, precision farming applications, livestock monitoring applications and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Agriculture Technologies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Agriculture Technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Agriculture Technologies market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Agriculture Technologies market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Agriculture Technologies Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture Technologies market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Agriculture Technologies market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Agriculture Technologies market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

