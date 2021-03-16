Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Share, Competitive Dynamics, Demand, Key Players – Forecast 2028

Crypto asset management refers to as a platform that assists in enabling investor to invest and manage the digital assets and crypto currencies. These platforms are utilized to prevent theft of cryptocurrencies and keep the fund safe. These management platforms are known to offer various features such as back-up of storage wallet, control and flexibility over the transactions and proper record of virtual assets through block chain among others.

Crypto Asset Management Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 22.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 509.60 million by 2028.

The increasing demand for crypto asset management because of the popularity of crypto currencies across the globe, rising emphasis on crypto asset management across government entities, financial organizations and large companies and the rapid digitization are the major factors driving the crypto asset management market. The increasing adoption of digital processes and frameworks by numerous industries, the emergence of crypto currency as the financial counterpart of digital networks and the transaction of funds done in the form of digital assets that have been developed with the help of strong cryptography techniques and popularity of the platform for financial security accelerate the Crypto Asset Management market growth. Additionally, proliferation of blockchain technology, surge in capital investments and safeguarding cryptocurrency assets positively affect the crypto asset management market.

The major players covered in the crypto asset management market report are BitGo, Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Exodus Movement, Inc., Olymp Capital, Digital Asset Custody Company, Inc., Iconomi Ltd., itbit, Ledger SAS, METACO, Vo1t, Xapo, SFOX Inc., Crypto Finance AG, Genesis Global Trading, Inc., Bakkt, CoinTracker, Anchorage, CoinStats, Altpocket, Koinly, Binance, Opus Labs among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The crypto asset management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, mobile operating system, application, end user and enterprise vertical. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution, the crypto asset management market is segmented into custodian solution and wallet management.

On the basis of deployment, the crypto asset management market is segmented into cloudand on-premises.

On the basis of mobile operating system, the crypto asset management market is segmented into iOS and android.

On the basis of application, the crypto asset management market is segmented into web-based and mobile.

On the basis of end user, the crypto asset management market is segmented into individual and enterprise.

On the basis of enterprise vertical, the crypto asset management market is segmented into institutions, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, traveland hospitality and others.

The Crypto Asset Management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Crypto Asset Management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Crypto Asset Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Crypto Asset Management market.

Major Highlights of Crypto Asset Management Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Crypto Asset Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Crypto Asset Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Crypto Asset Management market.

