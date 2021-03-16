Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2027 | Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services

“

The report titled Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Municipal Plastic Waste Management report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Municipal Plastic Waste Management report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions, Covanta Holding, Remondis, Parc, Kayama, Shirai, New COOP Tianbao, China Recyling Development, Luhai, Vanden, Fuhai Lantian, Shanghai Qihu

Market Segmentation by Product: Landfill

Recycle

Incineration



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others



The Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Municipal Plastic Waste Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Municipal Plastic Waste Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Municipal Plastic Waste Management market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Landfill

1.2.3 Recycle

1.2.4 Incineration

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastic Waste

1.3.3 Heat Energy Generation

1.3.4 Recycled Plastics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Trends

2.3.2 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Municipal Plastic Waste Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Municipal Plastic Waste Management Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Municipal Plastic Waste Management Revenue

3.4 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Municipal Plastic Waste Management Revenue in 2020

3.5 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Municipal Plastic Waste Management Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Municipal Plastic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Municipal Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Veolia Environnement

11.1.1 Veolia Environnement Company Details

11.1.2 Veolia Environnement Business Overview

11.1.3 Veolia Environnement Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.1.4 Veolia Environnement Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Veolia Environnement Recent Development

11.2 Suez Environnement

11.2.1 Suez Environnement Company Details

11.2.2 Suez Environnement Business Overview

11.2.3 Suez Environnement Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.2.4 Suez Environnement Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Suez Environnement Recent Development

11.3 Waste Management

11.3.1 Waste Management Company Details

11.3.2 Waste Management Business Overview

11.3.3 Waste Management Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.3.4 Waste Management Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Waste Management Recent Development

11.4 Republic Services

11.4.1 Republic Services Company Details

11.4.2 Republic Services Business Overview

11.4.3 Republic Services Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.4.4 Republic Services Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Republic Services Recent Development

11.5 Stericycle

11.5.1 Stericycle Company Details

11.5.2 Stericycle Business Overview

11.5.3 Stericycle Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.5.4 Stericycle Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Stericycle Recent Development

11.6 Clean Harbors

11.6.1 Clean Harbors Company Details

11.6.2 Clean Harbors Business Overview

11.6.3 Clean Harbors Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.6.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development

11.7 ADS Waste Holdings

11.7.1 ADS Waste Holdings Company Details

11.7.2 ADS Waste Holdings Business Overview

11.7.3 ADS Waste Holdings Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.7.4 ADS Waste Holdings Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ADS Waste Holdings Recent Development

11.8 Progressive Waste Solutions

11.8.1 Progressive Waste Solutions Company Details

11.8.2 Progressive Waste Solutions Business Overview

11.8.3 Progressive Waste Solutions Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.8.4 Progressive Waste Solutions Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Progressive Waste Solutions Recent Development

11.9 Covanta Holding

11.9.1 Covanta Holding Company Details

11.9.2 Covanta Holding Business Overview

11.9.3 Covanta Holding Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.9.4 Covanta Holding Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Covanta Holding Recent Development

11.10 Remondis

11.10.1 Remondis Company Details

11.10.2 Remondis Business Overview

11.10.3 Remondis Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.10.4 Remondis Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Remondis Recent Development

11.11 Parc

11.11.1 Parc Company Details

11.11.2 Parc Business Overview

11.11.3 Parc Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.11.4 Parc Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Parc Recent Development

11.12 Kayama

11.12.1 Kayama Company Details

11.12.2 Kayama Business Overview

11.12.3 Kayama Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.12.4 Kayama Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Kayama Recent Development

11.13 Shirai

11.13.1 Shirai Company Details

11.13.2 Shirai Business Overview

11.13.3 Shirai Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.13.4 Shirai Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Shirai Recent Development

11.14 New COOP Tianbao

11.14.1 New COOP Tianbao Company Details

11.14.2 New COOP Tianbao Business Overview

11.14.3 New COOP Tianbao Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.14.4 New COOP Tianbao Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 New COOP Tianbao Recent Development

11.15 China Recyling Development

11.15.1 China Recyling Development Company Details

11.15.2 China Recyling Development Business Overview

11.15.3 China Recyling Development Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.15.4 China Recyling Development Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 China Recyling Development Recent Development

11.16 Luhai

11.16.1 Luhai Company Details

11.16.2 Luhai Business Overview

11.16.3 Luhai Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.16.4 Luhai Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Luhai Recent Development

11.17 Vanden

11.17.1 Vanden Company Details

11.17.2 Vanden Business Overview

11.17.3 Vanden Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.17.4 Vanden Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Vanden Recent Development

11.18 Fuhai Lantian

11.18.1 Fuhai Lantian Company Details

11.18.2 Fuhai Lantian Business Overview

11.18.3 Fuhai Lantian Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

11.18.4 Fuhai Lantian Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Fuhai Lantian Recent Development

11.18 Shanghai Qihu

.1 Shanghai Qihu Company Details

.2 Shanghai Qihu Business Overview

.3 Shanghai Qihu Municipal Plastic Waste Management Introduction

.4 Shanghai Qihu Revenue in Municipal Plastic Waste Management Business (2016-2021)

.5 Shanghai Qihu Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

