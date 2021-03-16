VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Anguil, Pure Air Solutions, Calgon Carbon Corporation, ComEnCo Systems

“

The report titled Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VOC Treatment & Recovery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VOC Treatment & Recovery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Anguil, Pure Air Solutions, Calgon Carbon Corporation, ComEnCo Systems, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, Praxair, Condorchem Envitech, KVT Process Technology, CMI Group, Polaris, Wärtsilä VOC Recovery, Yuanli Group, Juguang Technology, Xianhe Environmental Protection, Xuedilong, Yongqing Environment Protection, Zhaoxin Group, Jiayuan Environment Protection

Market Segmentation by Product: Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

Catalytic Oxidation

Photo-oxidation

Adsorption by Activated Carbon

Rotor Concentrators

Cryocondensation

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Basic Chemical Raw Materials

Synthetic Material

Plastic & Rubber

Petroleum

Food

Medicine

Other



The VOC Treatment & Recovery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VOC Treatment & Recovery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in VOC Treatment & Recovery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

1.2.3 Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

1.2.4 Catalytic Oxidation

1.2.5 Photo-oxidation

1.2.6 Adsorption by Activated Carbon

1.2.7 Rotor Concentrators

1.2.8 Cryocondensation

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Basic Chemical Raw Materials

1.3.3 Synthetic Material

1.3.4 Plastic & Rubber

1.3.5 Petroleum

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Medicine

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 VOC Treatment & Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 VOC Treatment & Recovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 VOC Treatment & Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 VOC Treatment & Recovery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Trends

2.3.2 VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top VOC Treatment & Recovery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top VOC Treatment & Recovery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by VOC Treatment & Recovery Revenue

3.4 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by VOC Treatment & Recovery Revenue in 2020

3.5 VOC Treatment & Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players VOC Treatment & Recovery Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into VOC Treatment & Recovery Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 VOC Treatment & Recovery Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 VOC Treatment & Recovery Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Anguil

11.1.1 Anguil Company Details

11.1.2 Anguil Business Overview

11.1.3 Anguil VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.1.4 Anguil Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Anguil Recent Development

11.2 Pure Air Solutions

11.2.1 Pure Air Solutions Company Details

11.2.2 Pure Air Solutions Business Overview

11.2.3 Pure Air Solutions VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.2.4 Pure Air Solutions Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Pure Air Solutions Recent Development

11.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation

11.3.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.3.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Development

11.4 ComEnCo Systems

11.4.1 ComEnCo Systems Company Details

11.4.2 ComEnCo Systems Business Overview

11.4.3 ComEnCo Systems VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.4.4 ComEnCo Systems Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ComEnCo Systems Recent Development

11.5 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

11.5.1 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Company Details

11.5.2 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Business Overview

11.5.3 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.5.4 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Recent Development

11.6 Praxair

11.6.1 Praxair Company Details

11.6.2 Praxair Business Overview

11.6.3 Praxair VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.6.4 Praxair Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Praxair Recent Development

11.7 Condorchem Envitech

11.7.1 Condorchem Envitech Company Details

11.7.2 Condorchem Envitech Business Overview

11.7.3 Condorchem Envitech VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.7.4 Condorchem Envitech Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Condorchem Envitech Recent Development

11.8 KVT Process Technology

11.8.1 KVT Process Technology Company Details

11.8.2 KVT Process Technology Business Overview

11.8.3 KVT Process Technology VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.8.4 KVT Process Technology Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 KVT Process Technology Recent Development

11.9 CMI Group

11.9.1 CMI Group Company Details

11.9.2 CMI Group Business Overview

11.9.3 CMI Group VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.9.4 CMI Group Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 CMI Group Recent Development

11.10 Polaris

11.10.1 Polaris Company Details

11.10.2 Polaris Business Overview

11.10.3 Polaris VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.10.4 Polaris Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Polaris Recent Development

11.11 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery

11.11.1 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery Company Details

11.11.2 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery Business Overview

11.11.3 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.11.4 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery Recent Development

11.12 Yuanli Group

11.12.1 Yuanli Group Company Details

11.12.2 Yuanli Group Business Overview

11.12.3 Yuanli Group VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.12.4 Yuanli Group Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Yuanli Group Recent Development

11.13 Juguang Technology

11.13.1 Juguang Technology Company Details

11.13.2 Juguang Technology Business Overview

11.13.3 Juguang Technology VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.13.4 Juguang Technology Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Juguang Technology Recent Development

11.14 Xianhe Environmental Protection

11.14.1 Xianhe Environmental Protection Company Details

11.14.2 Xianhe Environmental Protection Business Overview

11.14.3 Xianhe Environmental Protection VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.14.4 Xianhe Environmental Protection Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Xianhe Environmental Protection Recent Development

11.15 Xuedilong

11.15.1 Xuedilong Company Details

11.15.2 Xuedilong Business Overview

11.15.3 Xuedilong VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.15.4 Xuedilong Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Xuedilong Recent Development

11.16 Yongqing Environment Protection

11.16.1 Yongqing Environment Protection Company Details

11.16.2 Yongqing Environment Protection Business Overview

11.16.3 Yongqing Environment Protection VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.16.4 Yongqing Environment Protection Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Yongqing Environment Protection Recent Development

11.17 Zhaoxin Group

11.17.1 Zhaoxin Group Company Details

11.17.2 Zhaoxin Group Business Overview

11.17.3 Zhaoxin Group VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.17.4 Zhaoxin Group Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Zhaoxin Group Recent Development

11.18 Jiayuan Environment Protection

11.18.1 Jiayuan Environment Protection Company Details

11.18.2 Jiayuan Environment Protection Business Overview

11.18.3 Jiayuan Environment Protection VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction

11.18.4 Jiayuan Environment Protection Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Jiayuan Environment Protection Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

