Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. In fact, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States. It is also a significant cause of respiratory illness in older adults.

Researchers are working to develop a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccines, but none are available yet. A drug called palivizumab is available to prevent severe RSV illness in certain infants and children who are at high risk for severe disease. For example, infants born prematurely or with congenital (from birth) heart disease or chronic lung disease. The drug can help prevent serious RSV disease, but it cannot help cure or treat children already suffering from serious RSV disease, and it cannot prevent infection with RSV.

DelveInsight’s “Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Key Facts

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 57,000 hospitalizations, 500,000 emergency department visits and 1.5 million outpatient clinic visits among children <5 years of age are attributed to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections each year in the United States. Among US adults, an estimated 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths associated with RSV infections occur annually.

As per the study titled conducted by Salma Abbas et al. (2017), RSV is a common infectious complication of transplantation, with an incidence of up to 12% in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) patients and 16% in adult lung transplant recipients (LTRs).

Key Benefits of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Report

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market in the upcoming years.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market report covers Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Size is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of incident population of Respiratory syncytial virus patients in the 7MM.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Epidemiology

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market size is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Companies:

MedImmune LLC

Ark Biosciences

Pfizer

Enanta pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

And many others.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) therapies covered in the report include:

MEDI8897

AK0529

RSV preF vaccine

EDP-938

GSK3844766A

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Overview at a Glance Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Disease Background and Overview Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Patient Journey Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Epidemiology and Patient Population Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Marketed Products Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Emerging Therapies Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Drivers Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

