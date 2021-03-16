Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Trichotillomania is a complex psychodermatologic disorder, characterized by an overwhelming urge to repeatedly pull out one’s own hair, resulting in repetitive hair pulling and subsequent hair loss. The hair on the scalp is most often affected. The eyelashes, eyebrows, and beard can also be affected. Some affected individuals chew and/or swallow (ingest) the hair they have pulled out (trichophagy), which can result in gastrointestinal problems. Trichotillomania causes significant emotional distress and often impairs social and occupational functioning.

Trichotillomania has been known to affect individuals for a period of several months to more than 20 years. In many cases, symptoms may occur in cycles, with symptoms periodically lessening, then worsening, disappearing, and then recurring.

DelveInsight's "Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Trichotillomania (TTM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Trichotillomania (TTM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Trichotillomania (TTM) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Trichotillomania (TTM) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Trichotillomania (TTM) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Key Facts

According to a study conducted by Johnson et. al., titled, “Review of available studies of the neurobiology and pharmacotherapeutic management of trichotillomania”, TTM has a lifetime prevalence of 0.6% for both genders. However, for females, the prevalence may be as high as 3.4% and 1.5% for males. [2015]

As per the study conducted by Carr et. al. titled “Trichotillomania and Trichobezoar: A Clinical Practice Insight with Report of Illustrative Case”, although TTM is a relatively rare condition with estimates ranging from less than 1% to as high as 4% of the US population, the number of patients with TTM seen in physicians’ offices is considerable. If even 1% of the US population has TTM, there would be 25 million people with TTM in the United States. [2006]

A recent cross-sectional study of 110 young children (age 0-10 years) demonstrated that a female predominance still exists, even among younger patients.

Key Benefits of Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Report

Trichotillomania (TTM) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Trichotillomania (TTM) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Trichotillomania (TTM) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Trichotillomania (TTM) market in the upcoming years.

The Trichotillomania (TTM) market report covers Trichotillomania (TTM) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Trichotillomania (TTM) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Trichotillomania (TTM) Market

Trichotillomania market size is anticipated to increase for the study period, 2017–2030 owing to the rise in the number of prevalent cases of Trichotillomania in 7MM.

The Trichotillomania (TTM) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Trichotillomania (TTM) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Trichotillomania (TTM) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Trichotillomania (TTM) Epidemiology

The Trichotillomania (TTM) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Trichotillomania (TTM) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Trichotillomania (TTM) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Trichotillomania (TTM) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Trichotillomania (TTM) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Trichotillomania (TTM) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Trichotillomania (TTM) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The current pipeline for Trichotillomania does not hold many significant products, it has very few products that are being developed by certain key players.

The dynamics of the Trichotillomania market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

One of the potential emerging therapy for Trichotillomania is SXC-2023, under development by Promentis Pharmaceuticals.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Trichotillomania (TTM) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Overview at a Glance Trichotillomania (TTM) Disease Background and Overview Trichotillomania (TTM) Patient Journey Trichotillomania (TTM) Epidemiology and Patient Population Trichotillomania (TTM) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Trichotillomania (TTM) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Trichotillomania (TTM) Treatment Trichotillomania (TTM) Marketed Products Trichotillomania (TTM) Emerging Therapies Trichotillomania (TTM) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Trichotillomania (TTM) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Trichotillomania (TTM) Market. Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Drivers Trichotillomania (TTM) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Latest Biopharma & Healthcare Blogs:

BioPharma Blogs

