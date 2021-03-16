Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) is an accumulation of fluid in the macula part of the retina which arises as a consequence of the failure of the blood-retinal barrier (BRB) due to leaking blood vessels. It is the leading cause of major vision loss in diabetic persons. In order to develop DME, one must first have diabetic retinopathy (DR; damaged the blood vessels in the retina) that happen to people with diabetes. When DR is left untreated, these blood vessels begin to build up pressure in the eye and leak fluid, causing DME.

The treatment for DME involves rigorous glycemic control, macular laser treatment, intravitreal pharmacotherapy, especially with anti-VEGF, and surgical treatment. The treatments for focal and diffuse DME differ, but they both involve laser procedures. Most doctors use focal laser treatment to treat focal DME and grid laser treatment to treat diffuse DME. The goal of both kinds of procedures is to stop the leakage in the macula.

DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Key Facts

As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018, approximately 21 million people are suffering from Diabetic Macular Edema worldwide.

As per study titled “Overview of Diabetic Macular Edema” (2016), the global prevalence of DME among individuals with T1DM or T2DM varies by geographic region, with rates as low as 11.4% in European countries to as high as 45.3% in North American countries. In the United States, the prevalence of DM is accelerating. Prevalence rates are similar in men and women, but ethnicity is an important risk factor.

is accelerating. Prevalence rates are similar in men and women, but ethnicity is an important risk factor. As per the study conducted by Durgul Acan et. al. 2018, the prevalence of Diabetic Macular Edema(DME) was 28.6% in those patients with mild to moderate non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and 72.6% in those patients with severe NPDR to proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).

Key Benefits of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Report

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market in the upcoming years.

The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market report covers Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalent population of DME patients in the 7MM.

The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Epidemiology

The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Research is underway to identify treatment approaches that may address some of the challenges to existing treatment. Some of the key players at the global level are involved in developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema.

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Companies:

Novartis

Roche

YD Global Life Science Co.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Graybug Vision

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Therapies covered in the report include:

Brolucizumab

Faricimab

MYL-1701P

GB-102

YD-312

