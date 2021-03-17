Bionics Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2024

Report Highlights

The global bionic devices market should reach $6.2 billion by 2024 and $11.3 billion by 2029 from $3.7 billion in 2019 at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 11.1% and 12.8% for the period of 2019 to 2024 and 2024 to 2029, respectively.

Report Scope:

This report covers all types of bionic devices as defined above, but focuses on the following –

– Exoskeletons.

– Limbs and appendages (e.g., hands, feet, fingers).

– Hearts.

– Ears.

– Eyes.

Certain other types of devices, which fit this report’s definition of bionic, such as bionic penises, are excluded because they are experimental and the potential commercial market for them over the next 10 years is small or non-existent.

Neural implants are covered only to the extent that they form part of an electromechanical system such as a bionic arm, but are excluded if they are purely electronic/electrical in nature (e.g., spinal cord stimulators). Purely mechanical prosthetic devices such as hip implants and assistive devices that are not worn such as wheelchairs are also not covered.

The market projections do not include the cost of surgical procedures used to insert the devices, or rehabilitation or training of wearers in the use of their bionic device.

While some bionic devices are commercially available at present, the real market for bionics is long-term. The report therefore will focus mainly on identifying bionic technologies that are under development and the conditions that will determine which ones reach the market and the quantities that could potentially be sold. Given the long-term nature of the market, the report has a 10-year time frame (i.e., 2019 to 2029).

Report Includes:

– 47 data tables

– An overview of the global market for bionic devices within the medical and healthcare industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections for 2024, potentials for 2029, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

– Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, technological updates, and the economic factors that affect the growth of the market

– Assessment of the competitive landscape of major vendor companies, their market analysis share, and marketed and pipeline products

– Patent analysis covering all types of bionic devices and their allotments across various categories

– Detailed profiles of market leading players, including Abbott Laboratories, Envoy Medical, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ReWalk Robotics, Toyota Motor Corp., and U.S. Bionics Inc.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The market for some types of bionic devices, such as artificial hearts and hearing implants, were already relatively well established in 2018. Other kinds of bionic devices, such as powered bionic limbs, exoskeletons and eye implants are at earlier stages of commercialization , but appear poised for significant growth over the next decide. The geographical structure of the market is also changing, with the medically advanced countries of North America, the EU and Japan losing some ground to the emerging markets of Asia and elsewhere. Thus, the time is opportune for a revision of the previous edition of this report.

