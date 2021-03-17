Global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market in Germany  Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Enhanced vision system, a stand-alone thermal imaging camera that sees infrared energy emitting, or radiating, from objects and forms a real-time video image that is displayed on an MFD or dedicated video display screen. The system’s primary benefit is improving situational awareness. At night, an EVS eliminates the visual effects of darkness, turning it into day on the display, and enabling the pilot to see and avoid clouds at night. During the day, the system enables the pilot to see through smoke, haze and smog.

Also Read : https://telegra.ph/Oxygen-Therapy-Device-Market-size-by-Industry-Insight-Analysis-Segments-Top-Key-Players-Drivers-and-Trends-to-2023-03-09

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market 2019 (%)

Aslo Read: http://ketanwagh15.designertoblog.com/28815098/network-as-a-service-market-overview-business-opportunities-sales-and-revenue-supply-chain-challenges-by-2022

The global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market was valued at 241.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 294.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/threat-intelligence-platform-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-66-billion-at-a-cagr-of-214-during-2018-2024-2021-02-25

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Enhanced Vision System (EVS) production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stand-alone EVS

Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Other Civil Aircraft

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Elbit Systems (Opgal)

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Esterline Technologies

Astronics MAX-VIZ

BAE Systems

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stand-alone EVS

4.1.3 Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)

4.2 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Military Aircraft

5.1.3 Business Jet Aircraft

5.1.4 Other Civil Aircraft

5.2 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Elbit Systems (Opgal)

6.1.1 Elbit Systems (Opgal) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Elbit Systems (Opgal) Business Overview

6.1.3 Elbit Systems (Opgal) Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Elbit Systems (Opgal) Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Elbit Systems (Opgal) Key News

6.2 Rockwell Collins

6.2.1 Rockwell Collins Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

6.2.3 Rockwell Collins Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Rockwell Collins Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Rockwell Collins Key News

6.3 Honeywell

6.3.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.3.3 Honeywell Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Honeywell Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Honeywell Key News

6.4 Esterline Technologies

6.4.1 Esterline Technologies Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Esterline Technologies Business Overview

6.4.3 Esterline Technologies Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Esterline Technologies Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Esterline Technologies Key News

6.5 Astronics MAX-VIZ

6.5.1 Astronics MAX-VIZ Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Astronics MAX-VIZ Business Overview

6.5.3 Astronics MAX-VIZ Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Astronics MAX-VIZ Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Astronics MAX-VIZ Key News

6.6 BAE Systems

6.6.1 BAE Systems Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

6.6.3 BAE Systems Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 BAE Systems Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 BAE Systems Key News

6.7 Thales Group

6.6.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Thales Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Thales Group Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Thales Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Thales Group Key News

7 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales in Germany (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales in Germany (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales in Germany, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales in Germany, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Elbit Systems (Opgal) Corporate Summary

Table 20. Elbit Systems (Opgal) Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 21. Elbit Systems (Opgal) Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Rockwell Collins Corporate Summary

Table 23. Rockwell Collins Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 24. Rockwell Collins Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Honeywell Corporate Summary

Table 26. Honeywell Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 27. Honeywell Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Esterline Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 29. Esterline Technologies Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 30. Esterline Technologies Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Astronics MAX-VIZ Corporate Summary

Table 32. Astronics MAX-VIZ Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 33. Astronics MAX-VIZ Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. BAE Systems Corporate Summary

Table 35. BAE Systems Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 36. BAE Systems Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Thales Group Corporate Summary

Table 38. Thales Group Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Product Offerings

Table 39. Thales Group Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in Germany, 2015-2020

Table 41. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in Germany, 2015-2020

Table 42. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 43. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Germany, 2015-2020

Table 44. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 45. The Percentage of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

Table 46. The Percentage of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

Table 47. Dangeguojia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 48. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 49. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Downstream Clients in Germany

Table 50. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

List of Figures

Figure 1. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Segment by Type

Figure 2. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Size in Germany, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales in Germany: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS), 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Germany Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market in 2020

Figure 23. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Opportunities & Trends in Germany

Figure 24. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Drivers in Germany

Figure 25. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Restraints in Germany

Figure 26. Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Industry Value Chain

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/