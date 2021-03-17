Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market is expected to grow steeply with a CAGR of ~30%, companies like Roche, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals etc among others fueling the market

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s Geographic Atrophy Market Analysis Report proffers a comprehensive outlay of the Geographic Atrophy Epidemiological analysis focusing on the incidence and diagnosed patient pool segmented on the basis of several factors, as well as the Geographic Atrophy market analysis in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Japan).

The report covers the Geographic Atrophy market trends covering key pharmaceutical companies in the market, upcoming as well as Geographic Atrophy marketed therapies, unmet needs, prevailing constraints and the factors driving the market size growth.

Some of the significant Geographic Atrophy Report Highlights:

Increase in GA market size anticipated for the study period 2018–2030 at a CAGR of 30.9%.

Globally, more than 5 million people are affected by GA.

In the year 2020, the total prevalent case of Geographic Atrophy was 2,969,911 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2018–2030.

In the 7MM, the total treated cases of Geographic Atrophy were 1,267,314 cases in 2020.

There are currently no approved Geographic Atrophy treatments. Several major players such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Roche , and many others are developing therapies for the Geographic Atrophy treatment.

, and many others are developing therapies for the Geographic Atrophy treatment. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is currently conducting the Phase 2 CATALINA study, a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial, to assess the safety and efficacy of intravitreal injections (IVT) of NGM621 in patients with Geographic Atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

is currently conducting the Phase 2 CATALINA study, a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial, to assess the safety and efficacy of intravitreal injections (IVT) of NGM621 in patients with Geographic Atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). NGM completed a multi-centre evaluation of NGM621 in an open-label, single-dose, and multiple-dose escalation study in participants with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-related Macular Degeneration (NCT04014777).

Some of Geographic Atrophy Companies:

Iveric Bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hemera Biosciences

Allegro Ophthalmics

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Gyroscope Therapeutics

Regenerative Patch Technologies

Roche/Genentech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche

CellCure Neurosciences (a subsidiary of Lineage Cell Therapeutics)

Janssen Research & Development

And Many Others

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Geographic Atrophy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Some of Geographic Atrophy Drugs Covered:

Zimura (avacincaptad pegol)

Pegcetacoplan

HMR59/AAVCAGsCD59

Risuteganib/ALG-1001/Luminate

Elamipretide

ALK-001

GT005

CPCB-RPE1

RO7171009/RG6147

IONIS-FB-LRx

OpRegen

Palucorcel/CNTO 2476

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Geographic Atrophy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Geographic Atrophy Geographic Atrophy: Market Overview at a Glance Geographic Atrophy: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Geographic Atrophy Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Geographic Atrophy: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Geographic Atrophy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities

DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.

