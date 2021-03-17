Schizophrenia Pipeline: Analysis of 90+ key pipeline therapies, 90+ key pharma competitors, unmet needs, and opportunities

“Schizophrenia Pipeline Insight” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Schizophrenia market. A detailed picture of the Schizophrenia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Schizophrenia treatment guidelines.

Some of the key highlights from the Schizophrenia Pipeline report:

90+ key pharma players are proactively working to propel the Schizophrenia market landscape by 2026-27.

key pharma players are proactively working to propel the Schizophrenia market landscape by 2026-27. Over 90+ Schizophrenia pipeline therapies are under different stages of development and their expected approval in the Schizophrenia market shall uplift the market revenue significantly.

Schizophrenia pipeline therapies are under different stages of development and their expected approval in the Schizophrenia market shall uplift the market revenue significantly. Out of emerging therapies, SEP-363856 is in Phase III of clinical development, whereas, AVP-786 is in Phase II/III stage of trials. Similarly, MK-8189 is undergoing Phase II developmental phase for Schizophrenia.

is in Phase III of clinical development, whereas, is in Phase II/III stage of trials. Similarly, is undergoing Phase II developmental phase for Schizophrenia. Schizophrenia pipeline therapies in the early stages of development include CAD-9303 , and CVL 231 in Phase I of clinical trials.

, and in Phase I of clinical trials. In December 2020, FDA assigns PDUFA action date of (01/06/2021) for ALKS 3831 for Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorders.

for Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorders. In June 2020, Neurocrine Biosciences and Takeda entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize compounds in Takeda’s early-to-mid-stage psychiatry pipeline. Takeda granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including three clinical-stage assets for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression, and anhedonia.

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/schizophrenia-pipeline-insight

Schizophrenia Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

SEP-363856: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

SEP-363856 is a TAAR1 agonist with 5-HT1A agonist activity. The therapy is under trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions. Sunovion is running a global Phase III development program for schizophrenia (DIAMOND) with additional indications under consideration.

NCT04109950: Study SEP361-301 or Study SEP361-302, “an open-label extension study to assess the safety and tolerability of SEP-363856 in subjects with Schizophrenia”, is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 555 participants and expected to be completed in November 2022.

NCT04072354: Sunovion initiated a phase III trial titled “A randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, fixed-dose, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SEP-363856 in Acutely Psychotic Subjects with Schizophrenia”, which is expected to be completed in September 2021.

Doria (Risperidone extended-release): Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories

Doria is a monthly intramuscular injection that does not require loading doses or concurrent oral risperidone. It is a new long-acting injectable (LAI) intramuscular formulation of risperidone, for monthly administration without oral supplementation. As researchers suggest that the intramuscular route of administration is more effective compared to oral, hence Doria is expected to generate the highest market share compared to other therapies. It is in the preregistration stage for Schizophrenia in the USA.

Roluperidone (MIN-101): Minerva Neurosciences

Roluperidone is meant to block a specific subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-HT2A. When 5-HT2A is blocked, certain symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations, delusions, agitation, and thought and movement disorders, as well as the side effects associated with antipsychotic treatments, can be minimized. Additionally, blocking 5-HT2A promotes slow-wave sleep, a sleep stage often disrupted in patients with schizophrenia. It is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials and in December 2020 Minerva Neurosciences announces its intention to request a pre-NDA meeting with the US FDA for planned NDA submission of Roluperidone for Schizophrenia.

Dive deeper to know more @ Schizophrenia therapeutics and drugs pipeline

Key Pipeline Therapies along with Schizophrenia Companies

TV-44749: Teva Pharmaceutical

AVP-786: Avanir Pharmaceuticals

CAD-9303: Cadent Therapeutics

CVL 231: Cerevel Therapeutics

SEP-363856: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Doria: Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories

Roluperidone: Minerva Neurosciences

Lu AF11167: H. Lundbeck A/S

KarXT: Karuna Pharmaceuticals

MK-8189: Merck

NaBen: SyneuRx International

TAK-831: Takeda

RL 007: Recognify Life Sciences

Dexmedetomidine (BXCL501): BioXcel Therapeutics

RO-6889450: Roche

Evenamide: Newron Pharmaceuticals

BI 409306: Boehringer Ingelheim

PF 6412562: Pfizer

ALKS 3831: Alkermes plc

Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/schizophrenia-pipeline-insight

Got queries? Reach out for more information @ Schizophrenia Drug Pipeline Assessment

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Global Key Market Players: Teva Pharmaceutical, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Cadent Therapeutics, Cerevel Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, GW Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Lundbeck A/S, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celon Pharma, SyneuRx International, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Recognify Life Sciences, among others.

Teva Pharmaceutical, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Cadent Therapeutics, Cerevel Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, GW Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Lundbeck A/S, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celon Pharma, SyneuRx International, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Recognify Life Sciences, among others. Key Pipeline Therapies: TV-48438, AVP-786, CAD-9303, CVL 231, Lu AF11167, KarXT, PF 6412562,MK-8189, GWP42003, RO6889450, CPL500036, NaBen, AVN 211, RL 007, among others.

TV-48438, AVP-786, CAD-9303, CVL 231, Lu AF11167, KarXT, PF 6412562,MK-8189, GWP42003, RO6889450, CPL500036, NaBen, AVN 211, RL 007, among others. Novel Therapies: Doria, Roluperidone, Dexmedetomidine, SEP363856, Pimavanserin, ALKS 3831, BI 409306, KarXT, and Evenamide.

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/schizophrenia-pipeline-insight

Table of contents

Report Introduction Schizophrenia Schizophrenia Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Schizophrenia Treatment Guidelines

Schizophrenia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Schizophrenia Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Schizophrenia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Schizophrenia Discontinued Products Schizophrenia Product Profiles Schizophrenia Key Companies Schizophrenia Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Schizophrenia Unmet Needs Schizophrenia Future Perspectives Schizophrenia Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

Get in touch with our Business Executive @ BK virus (BKV) Infection Pipeline Trends and Futuristic Outlook to learn more about the domain.

Related Reports:

Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bladder cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)—Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the NMIBC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the NMIBC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma (MM) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the MM, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the MM market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), Japan and China.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Prostate Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Prostate cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prostate cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prostate cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight’s “Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Advanced Liver Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Advanced Liver Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Advanced Liver Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Advanced Liver Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Ankit Nigam

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +19193216187

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/