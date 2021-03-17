Schizophrenia Pipeline: Analysis of 90+ key pipeline therapies, 90+ key pharma competitors, unmet needs, and opportunities

“Schizophrenia Pipeline Insight” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Schizophrenia market. A detailed picture of the Schizophrenia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Schizophrenia treatment guidelines.
Some of the key highlights from the Schizophrenia Pipeline report:
- 90+ key pharma players are proactively working to propel the Schizophrenia market landscape by 2026-27.
- Over 90+ Schizophrenia pipeline therapies are under different stages of development and their expected approval in the Schizophrenia market shall uplift the market revenue significantly.
- Out of emerging therapies, SEP-363856 is in Phase III of clinical development, whereas, AVP-786 is in Phase II/III stage of trials. Similarly, MK-8189 is undergoing Phase II developmental phase for Schizophrenia.
- Schizophrenia pipeline therapies in the early stages of development include CAD-9303, and CVL 231 in Phase I of clinical trials.
- In December 2020, FDA assigns PDUFA action date of (01/06/2021) for ALKS 3831 for Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorders.
- In June 2020, Neurocrine Biosciences and Takeda entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize compounds in Takeda’s early-to-mid-stage psychiatry pipeline. Takeda granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including three clinical-stage assets for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression, and anhedonia.
Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/schizophrenia-pipeline-insight
Schizophrenia Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile
- SEP-363856: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
SEP-363856 is a TAAR1 agonist with 5-HT1A agonist activity. The therapy is under trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions. Sunovion is running a global Phase III development program for schizophrenia (DIAMOND) with additional indications under consideration.
NCT04109950: Study SEP361-301 or Study SEP361-302, “an open-label extension study to assess the safety and tolerability of SEP-363856 in subjects with Schizophrenia”, is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 555 participants and expected to be completed in November 2022.
NCT04072354: Sunovion initiated a phase III trial titled “A randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, fixed-dose, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SEP-363856 in Acutely Psychotic Subjects with Schizophrenia”, which is expected to be completed in September 2021.
- Doria (Risperidone extended-release): Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories
Doria is a monthly intramuscular injection that does not require loading doses or concurrent oral risperidone. It is a new long-acting injectable (LAI) intramuscular formulation of risperidone, for monthly administration without oral supplementation. As researchers suggest that the intramuscular route of administration is more effective compared to oral, hence Doria is expected to generate the highest market share compared to other therapies. It is in the preregistration stage for Schizophrenia in the USA.
- Roluperidone (MIN-101): Minerva Neurosciences
Roluperidone is meant to block a specific subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-HT2A. When 5-HT2A is blocked, certain symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations, delusions, agitation, and thought and movement disorders, as well as the side effects associated with antipsychotic treatments, can be minimized. Additionally, blocking 5-HT2A promotes slow-wave sleep, a sleep stage often disrupted in patients with schizophrenia. It is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials and in December 2020 Minerva Neurosciences announces its intention to request a pre-NDA meeting with the US FDA for planned NDA submission of Roluperidone for Schizophrenia.
Dive deeper to know more @ Schizophrenia therapeutics and drugs pipeline
Key Pipeline Therapies along with Schizophrenia Companies
- TV-44749: Teva Pharmaceutical
- AVP-786: Avanir Pharmaceuticals
- CAD-9303: Cadent Therapeutics
- CVL 231: Cerevel Therapeutics
- SEP-363856: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Doria: Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories
- Roluperidone: Minerva Neurosciences
- Lu AF11167: H. Lundbeck A/S
- KarXT: Karuna Pharmaceuticals
- MK-8189: Merck
- NaBen: SyneuRx International
- TAK-831: Takeda
- RL 007: Recognify Life Sciences
- Dexmedetomidine (BXCL501): BioXcel Therapeutics
- RO-6889450: Roche
- Evenamide: Newron Pharmaceuticals
- BI 409306: Boehringer Ingelheim
- PF 6412562: Pfizer
- ALKS 3831: Alkermes plc
- Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/schizophrenia-pipeline-insight
Got queries? Reach out for more information @ Schizophrenia Drug Pipeline Assessment
Scope of the Report
- Coverage: Global
- Key Market Players: Teva Pharmaceutical, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Cadent Therapeutics, Cerevel Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, GW Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Lundbeck A/S, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celon Pharma, SyneuRx International, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Recognify Life Sciences, among others.
- Key Pipeline Therapies: TV-48438, AVP-786, CAD-9303, CVL 231, Lu AF11167, KarXT, PF 6412562,MK-8189, GWP42003, RO6889450, CPL500036, NaBen, AVN 211, RL 007, among others.
- Novel Therapies: Doria, Roluperidone, Dexmedetomidine, SEP363856, Pimavanserin, ALKS 3831, BI 409306, KarXT, and Evenamide.
Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/schizophrenia-pipeline-insight
Table of contents
- Report Introduction
- Schizophrenia
- Schizophrenia Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Schizophrenia Treatment Guidelines
- Schizophrenia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Schizophrenia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
- Schizophrenia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
- Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
- Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
- Inactive Products
- Dormant Products
- Schizophrenia Discontinued Products
- Schizophrenia Product Profiles
- Schizophrenia Key Companies
- Schizophrenia Key Products
- Dormant and Discontinued Products
- Schizophrenia Unmet Needs
- Schizophrenia Future Perspectives
- Schizophrenia Analyst Review
- Appendix
- Report Methodology
Get in touch with our Business Executive @ BK virus (BKV) Infection Pipeline Trends and Futuristic Outlook to learn more about the domain.
Related Reports:
DelveInsight’s “Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bladder cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market
DelveInsight’s “Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer
Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)—Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the NMIBC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the NMIBC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma (MM) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the MM, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the MM market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), Japan and China.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
DelveInsight’s “Prostate cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prostate cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prostate cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market
DelveInsight’s “Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
DelveInsight’s “Advanced Liver Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Advanced Liver Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Advanced Liver Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Ankit Nigam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +19193216187
City: Albany
State: New York
Country: United States
Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/
Connect With Us at:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter