Degenerative Disc Disease Market – Industry Analysis and Growth – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players DiscGenics, Mesoblast/Gruenthal, Kuros Biosciences, Ankasa Therapeutics, Biorestorative Therapies, AnGes and Others

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s “Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of Degenerative Disc Disease Facts:

Daily activities and sports causes tears in the outer core of the disc. By age 60, most people have some degree of disc degeneration. However, not everyone at that age has back pain.

The increase in Market Size is mainly expected to be driven by increasing incident pool, rising funding, clinical trials of degenerative disk disease and expected entries of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) affects approximately 10-15% of the adult population, equivalent to more than 30 million people in the United States and almost 40 million people across the EU5.

According to a study conducted by Tao et al. (2020), Commonly, 53.9% (n = 852; 386 males, 466 females; mean age = 52.3 ± 16.6 years) of all the subjects presented with radiographic cervical disc degeneration, and the prevalence of disc degeneration was not significantly different between males and females (53.4 vs. 54.3%, p = 0.72). 36.8% of the subjects had Grade 1 (mild degeneration) disc degeneration, 13.7% had Grade 2 (moderate degeneration) and 3.4% had Grade 3 (severe degeneration).

As per findings from secondary domain, females are most commonly affected in case of Degenerative Disk Disease.

Degenerative Disk Disease Key Players:

DiscGenics

Mesoblast/Gruenthal

Kuros Biosciences

Ankasa Therapeutics

Biorestorative Therapies

AnGes

And Many Others

Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD- osteochondrosis intervertebralis) is a common disorder that is characterized by a progressive degeneration of the intervertebral disc; rendering them deformed and mechanically dysfunctional. It is a catchall phrase for a number of structural changes of the spine, such as loss of disc height, disc bulges, hydration, and impingement of nerves in the spine, among others.

Resultant loss of structural and functional integrity of the spine can lead to lumbar and/or cervical pain syndromes; the discs are unable to fulfill their primary functions of cushioning and providing mobility between the vertebrae; consequently DDD has been reported as a leading cause of low back pain. Disc degeneration, although in many cases asymptomatic, is also associated with sciatica and disc herniation or prolapse.

Degenerative Disk Disease Symptoms

Symptoms of degenerative disc disease are most commonly found in the low back or neck. The pain may range from mild to severe and disabling, primarily affect the neck and lower back, extend to the arms and hands, radiate to the buttocks and thighs, worsen when sitting or after bending, lifting or twisting, cause weakness in the leg muscles or foot drop, which may be a sign of damage to the nerve root.

Degenerative Disk Disease Emerging Therapies

IDCT

Rexlemestrocel

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

ART352-L

BRTX-100

AMG0103

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Degenerative Disk Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Degenerative Disk Disease Degenerative Disk Disease: Market Overview at a Glance Degenerative Disk Disease: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Degenerative Disk Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Degenerative Disk Disease Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Degenerative Disk Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Degenerative Disk Disease KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

