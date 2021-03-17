Wilms Tumor Market – Industry Analysis and Growth – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players Roche, Exelixis Inc, Agios Pharmaceutical, etc

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Wilms Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“

DelveInsight’s “Wilms Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Wilms Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Wilms Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Wilms Tumor facts:

Wilms is more common in Africans and African Americans while it is least common in East Asians.

Wilms tumor affects one in 10,000 children and accounts for 5% of all childhood cancers.

Females are more likely to have Wilms tumor then men.

Ninety percent of Wilms tumors are diagnosed before six years of age with the median age of diagnosis being 3.5 years. Overall 5-year survival in the US is 92% but in poor parts of the world with fewer resources, the survival rate is only 78%.

Report key Highlights:

The Wilms Tumor report covers the descriptive overview of Wilms Tumor, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Wilms Tumor epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Wilms Tumor are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Wilms Tumor market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The Wilms Tumor report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Wilms Tumor market

Nephroblastoma also is known as Wilms’ tumor is an embryonal type of renal cancer, is one of the most common solid malignant neoplasms in children. It accounts for approximately 90% of all pediatric tumors of the kidney. The total number of new cases of Wilms’ tumor in the UK is estimated at 80 cases per year. The tumor usually arises in a single kidney. Synchronous bilateral or multifocal tumors occur in approximately 10% of patients and tend to present at an earlier age. Wilms’ tumor can also be diagnosed in adolescents or adults, but this is extremely rare, representing less than 1% of all renal tumors.

WT arises from nephrogenic rests, which are undifferentiated embryonic tissues retained after birth. At the molecular level, in a proportion of patients, WT is the result of aberrations in the WT1 gene, located on chromosome 11p13. In addition to being a risk factor for WT, germline WT1 aberrations can cause renal and extra-renal developmental abnormalities and predispose to other malignancies. In the past two decades, there has been a considerable improvement in our understanding of WT and WT1.

Within Wilms’ tumors there are three main types of tumor cells; blastema, resembling the undifferentiated embryonic metanephric mesenchyme, and thought to contain any tumor stem cells, together with epithelium, and stroma, both thought to have differentiated from the blastema. These cell types are distinguished histologically and currently, there are no good markers to specifically identify blastema. All three elements arenot required, however, to have a diagnosis of Wilms tumor.

Some of the Wilms Tumor companies:

Roche

Exelixis Inc.

Agios Pharmaceutical

Seattle Children’s Hospital

And Many Others

Wilms Tumor Drugs Covered:

Entrectinib

Carbozantinib

Ivosidenib

EGFR806

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Wilms Tumor Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Wilms Tumor Wilms Tumor: Market Overview at a Glance Wilms Tumor: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Wilms Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Wilms Tumor Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Wilms Tumor: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Wilms Tumor KOL Views Wilms Tumor Market Drivers Wilms Tumor Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

