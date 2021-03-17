Chondrosarcoma Pipeline Insight 2021 by DelveInsight

“Chondrosarcoma Pipeline” report has been recently added to Delveinsight

About Chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma (CHS) is a collective term for a group of tumors that consist predominantly of cartilage. It ranges from low-grade tumors with low metastatic potential to high-grade, aggressive tumors characterized by early metastasis. Clinical features of CHS consist of deep, dull, achy pain, pathologic fracture, limitation of joint range of motion and disturbance of joint function, with CHS close to a joint and nerve dysfunction of the lumbosacral plexus or the sciatic or femoral nerves, with pelvic lesions near a neurovascular bundle.

Chondrosarcoma Diagnosis

Most of the Chondrosarcoma tumors grow so slowly; they may not be diagnosed for years. In some cases, tumors are discovered during imaging tests for unrelated problems. Chondrosarcoma can be diagnosed on X-ray after a physical exam. Additional tests, including a bone scan, CT scan, MRI, and PET scan, can provide more information about the tumor. Ultimately, a biopsy of the tumor is the only way to make a definite diagnosis of CHS.

Chondrosarcoma Treatment

The type of treatment in CHS depend on the position and size of cancer, whether it has spread, its grade, and general health. Surgery is the main treatment for CHS. Some people may need a combination of treatments. Other treatments that may be used are chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Chemotherapy or radiation therapy is sometimes considered for patients with the recurrent, metastatic or dedifferentiated disease. Most Chondrosarcomas (with the exception of mesenchymal chondrosarcoma) do not respond to chemotherapy or radiation therapy. This makes surgical management crucial in the treatment of Chondrosarcoma. In rare situations where the skull is involved, proton radiation therapy may be helpful.

Chondrosarcoma Emerging Therapy Assessment

The clinical management of CHS is exceptionally challenging due to the lack of effective treatment for advanced disease. Current research focuses on elucidating the molecular events underlying the pathogenesis of this rare bone malignancy, with the goal of developing new molecularly targeted therapies.

Chondrosarcoma Companies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

Aadi Biosciences

Forma Therapeutics

And many others

Chondrosarcoma Emerging Drugs

AG-120

Regorafenib

Nivolumab

FT-2102

And many others

Chondrosarcoma: Pipeline Development Activities

