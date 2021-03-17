Chondrosarcoma Pipeline Insight 2021 by DelveInsight

“Chondrosarcoma Pipeline” report has been recently added to Delveinsight
About Chondrosarcoma
Chondrosarcoma (CHS) is a collective term for a group of tumors that consist predominantly of cartilage. It ranges from low-grade tumors with low metastatic potential to high-grade, aggressive tumors characterized by early metastasis. Clinical features of CHS consist of deep, dull, achy pain, pathologic fracture, limitation of joint range of motion and disturbance of joint function, with CHS close to a joint and nerve dysfunction of the lumbosacral plexus or the sciatic or femoral nerves, with pelvic lesions near a neurovascular bundle.
Most of the Chondrosarcoma tumors grow so slowly; they may not be diagnosed for years. In some cases, tumors are discovered during imaging tests for unrelated problems. Chondrosarcoma can be diagnosed on X-ray after a physical exam. Additional tests, including a bone scan, CT scan, MRI, and PET scan, can provide more information about the tumor. Ultimately, a biopsy of the tumor is the only way to make a definite diagnosis of CHS.
The type of treatment in CHS depend on the position and size of cancer, whether it has spread, its grade, and general health. Surgery is the main treatment for CHS. Some people may need a combination of treatments. Other treatments that may be used are chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Chemotherapy or radiation therapy is sometimes considered for patients with the recurrent, metastatic or dedifferentiated disease. Most Chondrosarcomas (with the exception of mesenchymal chondrosarcoma) do not respond to chemotherapy or radiation therapy. This makes surgical management crucial in the treatment of Chondrosarcoma. In rare situations where the skull is involved, proton radiation therapy may be helpful.
Chondrosarcoma Emerging Therapy Assessment
The clinical management of CHS is exceptionally challenging due to the lack of effective treatment for advanced disease. Current research focuses on elucidating the molecular events underlying the pathogenesis of this rare bone malignancy, with the goal of developing new molecularly targeted therapies.
Chondrosarcoma: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into:
- All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chondrosarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Chondrosarcoma treatment.
- Chondrosarcoma key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Chondrosarcoma market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc
Chondrosarcoma: Report Scope
- The Chondrosarcoma report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Chondrosarcoma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Chondrosarcoma therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
- Detailed Chondrosarcoma research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Chondrosarcoma.
