Presbyopia Pipeline Insight 2021 by DelveInsight

“Presbyopia Pipeline” report has been recently added to Delveinsight

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the normal loss of near focusing ability that occurs with age. Most people begin to notice the effects of presbyopia sometime after age 40. It is a result of a gradual decrease in accommodative amplitude, from about 15 diopters (D) to 1 D. This typically comes on between the ages of 40 and 60 as the lenses of the eyes naturally lose elasticity due to the aging process.

Presbyopia Diagnosis

The diagnosis is typically based on the medical history to determine the extent of the vision problem, which may show a medication or systemic diseases and disorders with ocular manifestations. The doctor also tests the vision by having the patient read the text at a typically comfortable distance. If the diagnoses of presbyopia is confirmed, the doctor may perform a test to determine the extent of the focusing problem and the appropriate lens prescription.

Presbyopia Treatment

A variety of options are available for optical correction of presbyopia, and the optometrist makes recommendations based on the patient’s specific vocational and avocational needs. The goal of treatment is to compensate for the inability of the eyes to focus on nearby objects. Treatment options include wearing corrective eyeglasses (spectacle lenses) or contact lenses, undergoing refractive surgery, or getting lens implants for presbyopia.

Presbyopia Emerging Therapy Assessment

Ongoing industrial, clinical trials are investigating very few therapies for Presbyopia treatment.

Presbyopia Key Player

Allergan

Presbyopia Emerging Drug

AGN-190584

Presbyopia Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Presbyopia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Presbyopia treatment.

Presbyopia key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Presbyopia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Presbyopia: Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Presbyopia.

In the coming years, the Presbyopia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Presbyopia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Presbyopia treatment market. Several potential therapies for Presbyopia are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Presbyopia market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Presbyopia) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Following is the table of content Presbyopia Pipeline Report

Report Introduction Presbyopia Presbyopia Current Treatment Patterns Presbyopia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Presbyopia Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Presbyopia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Presbyopia Discontinued Products Presbyopia Product Profiles Presbyopia Key Companies Presbyopia Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Presbyopia Unmet Needs Presbyopia Future Perspectives Presbyopia Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

Presbyopia: Key Questions

What are the current options for Presbyopia treatment

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Presbyopia?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Presbyopia?

How many Presbyopia emerging therapies

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Presbyopia market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Presbyopia?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Presbyopia therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Presbyopia and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Presbyopia?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Presbyopia?

