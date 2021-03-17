Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | TP-Link, Netgear, Asus

“

The report titled Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wi-Fi 6 Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wi-Fi 6 Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TP-Link, Netgear, Asus, Cisco, Huawei, Xiaomi, Tenda

Market Segmentation by Product: Router

WLAN Card

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Home Use

Commercial Use



The Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wi-Fi 6 Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wi-Fi 6 Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Router

1.2.3 WLAN Card

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Wi-Fi 6 Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wi-Fi 6 Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wi-Fi 6 Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TP-Link

11.1.1 TP-Link Corporation Information

11.1.2 TP-Link Overview

11.1.3 TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 TP-Link Recent Developments

11.2 Netgear

11.2.1 Netgear Corporation Information

11.2.2 Netgear Overview

11.2.3 Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Netgear Recent Developments

11.3 Asus

11.3.1 Asus Corporation Information

11.3.2 Asus Overview

11.3.3 Asus Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Asus Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Asus Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Asus Recent Developments

11.4 Cisco

11.4.1 Cisco Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cisco Overview

11.4.3 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cisco Recent Developments

11.5 Huawei

11.5.1 Huawei Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huawei Overview

11.5.3 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Huawei Recent Developments

11.6 Xiaomi

11.6.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

11.6.2 Xiaomi Overview

11.6.3 Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Xiaomi Recent Developments

11.7 Tenda

11.7.1 Tenda Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tenda Overview

11.7.3 Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Tenda Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Distributors

12.5 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

