Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company

The report titled Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Disc Prostheses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Disc Prostheses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Company, NuVasive, Centinel Spine, B. Braun, Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Simplify Medical, AxioMed, Aditus Medical, FH Orthopedics, Medicrea, Spineart

Market Segmentation by Product: Cervical Disc

Lumbar Disc



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others



The Artificial Disc Prostheses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Disc Prostheses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Disc Prostheses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Disc Prostheses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cervical Disc

1.2.3 Lumbar Disc

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Metal-on-metal

1.3.3 Metal-on-polymer

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Artificial Disc Prostheses Industry Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Trends

2.5.2 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Drivers

2.5.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Challenges

2.5.4 Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Disc Prostheses by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Artificial Disc Prostheses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Disc Prostheses as of 2020)

3.4 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Disc Prostheses Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Disc Prostheses Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Disc Prostheses Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Disc Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.1.5 Medtronic Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 Zimmer Biomet

11.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

11.3 Orthofix Company

11.3.1 Orthofix Company Corporation Information

11.3.2 Orthofix Company Overview

11.3.3 Orthofix Company Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Orthofix Company Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.3.5 Orthofix Company Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Orthofix Company Recent Developments

11.4 NuVasive

11.4.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

11.4.2 NuVasive Overview

11.4.3 NuVasive Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 NuVasive Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.4.5 NuVasive Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 NuVasive Recent Developments

11.5 Centinel Spine

11.5.1 Centinel Spine Corporation Information

11.5.2 Centinel Spine Overview

11.5.3 Centinel Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Centinel Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.5.5 Centinel Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Centinel Spine Recent Developments

11.6 B. Braun

11.6.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.6.2 B. Braun Overview

11.6.3 B. Braun Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 B. Braun Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.6.5 B. Braun Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.7 Globus Medical

11.7.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Globus Medical Overview

11.7.3 Globus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Globus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.7.5 Globus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Globus Medical Recent Developments

11.8 Alphatec Spine

11.8.1 Alphatec Spine Corporation Information

11.8.2 Alphatec Spine Overview

11.8.3 Alphatec Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Alphatec Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.8.5 Alphatec Spine Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Alphatec Spine Recent Developments

11.9 Simplify Medical

11.9.1 Simplify Medical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Simplify Medical Overview

11.9.3 Simplify Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Simplify Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.9.5 Simplify Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Simplify Medical Recent Developments

11.10 AxioMed

11.10.1 AxioMed Corporation Information

11.10.2 AxioMed Overview

11.10.3 AxioMed Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 AxioMed Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.10.5 AxioMed Artificial Disc Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 AxioMed Recent Developments

11.11 Aditus Medical

11.11.1 Aditus Medical Corporation Information

11.11.2 Aditus Medical Overview

11.11.3 Aditus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Aditus Medical Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.11.5 Aditus Medical Recent Developments

11.12 FH Orthopedics

11.12.1 FH Orthopedics Corporation Information

11.12.2 FH Orthopedics Overview

11.12.3 FH Orthopedics Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 FH Orthopedics Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.12.5 FH Orthopedics Recent Developments

11.13 Medicrea

11.13.1 Medicrea Corporation Information

11.13.2 Medicrea Overview

11.13.3 Medicrea Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Medicrea Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.13.5 Medicrea Recent Developments

11.14 Spineart

11.14.1 Spineart Corporation Information

11.14.2 Spineart Overview

11.14.3 Spineart Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Spineart Artificial Disc Prostheses Products and Services

11.14.5 Spineart Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Artificial Disc Prostheses Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Artificial Disc Prostheses Production Mode & Process

12.4 Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Artificial Disc Prostheses Sales Channels

12.4.2 Artificial Disc Prostheses Distributors

12.5 Artificial Disc Prostheses Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

