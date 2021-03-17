Self-Care Medical Devices Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Abbott, Bayer, GE Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Self-Care Medical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Self-Care Medical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Self-Care Medical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Omron, Philips Healthcare, Resmed, 3M Healthcare

Market Segmentation by Product: Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Body Temperature Monitors

Nebulizers

Pedometers

Pregnancy/Fertility Test Kits

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Medical Center

Household

Others



The Self-Care Medical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Self-Care Medical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Self-Care Medical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Self-Care Medical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Self-Care Medical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Self-Care Medical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Self-Care Medical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Self-Care Medical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Self-Care Medical Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Blood Glucose Monitors

1.4.3 Blood Pressure Monitors

1.2.4 Body Temperature Monitors

1.2.5 Nebulizers

1.2.6 Pedometers

1.2.7 Pregnancy/Fertility Test Kits

1.2.8 Sleep Apnea Monitors

1.2.9 Heart Rate Monitors

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Medical Center

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-Care Medical Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Self-Care Medical Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Care Medical Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.1.2 Abbott Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Abbott Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.1.5 Abbott Related Developments

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bayer Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.2.5 Bayer Related Developments

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.3.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.3.3 GE Healthcare Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 GE Healthcare Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.3.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

11.4 Roche

11.4.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.4.2 Roche Overview

11.4.3 Roche Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Roche Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.4.5 Roche Related Developments

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

11.6 Medtronic

11.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.6.2 Medtronic Overview

11.6.3 Medtronic Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Medtronic Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.6.5 Medtronic Related Developments

11.7 Omron

11.7.1 Omron Corporation Information

11.7.2 Omron Overview

11.7.3 Omron Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Omron Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.7.5 Omron Related Developments

11.8 Philips Healthcare

11.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

11.8.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

11.8.3 Philips Healthcare Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Philips Healthcare Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.8.5 Philips Healthcare Related Developments

11.9 Resmed

11.9.1 Resmed Corporation Information

11.9.2 Resmed Overview

11.9.3 Resmed Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Resmed Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.9.5 Resmed Related Developments

11.10 3M Healthcare

11.10.1 3M Healthcare Corporation Information

11.10.2 3M Healthcare Overview

11.10.3 3M Healthcare Self-Care Medical Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 3M Healthcare Self-Care Medical Devices Product Description

11.10.5 3M Healthcare Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Self-Care Medical Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Self-Care Medical Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Self-Care Medical Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Self-Care Medical Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Self-Care Medical Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Self-Care Medical Devices Distributors

12.5 Self-Care Medical Devices Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Self-Care Medical Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Self-Care Medical Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Self-Care Medical Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Self-Care Medical Devices Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Self-Care Medical Devices Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”

