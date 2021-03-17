UV Curing Coatings Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | AkzoNobel, DSM, PPG Industries

“
The report titled Global UV Curing Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV Curing Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV Curing Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV Curing Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV Curing Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV Curing Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV Curing Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV Curing Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV Curing Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV Curing Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV Curing Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV Curing Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, DSM, PPG Industries, BASF, Sherwin Williams, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coatings Systems, Dymax Corporation, Eternal Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: Monomers
Oligomers
Photoinitiators
PU Dispersions
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Coatings
Electronics
Graphic Arts
Other
The UV Curing Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV Curing Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV Curing Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the UV Curing Coatings market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV Curing Coatings industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global UV Curing Coatings market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global UV Curing Coatings market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV Curing Coatings market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV Curing Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Monomers
1.2.3 Oligomers
1.2.4 Photoinitiators
1.2.5 PU Dispersions
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Coatings
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Graphic Arts
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UV Curing Coatings Production
2.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Curing Coatings Sales in 2020
4.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Curing Coatings Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Price by Type
5.3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Price by Application
6.3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe UV Curing Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe UV Curing Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 AkzoNobel
12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.1.2 AkzoNobel Overview
12.1.3 AkzoNobel UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AkzoNobel UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.1.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments
12.2 DSM
12.2.1 DSM Corporation Information
12.2.2 DSM Overview
12.2.3 DSM UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DSM UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.2.5 DSM Related Developments
12.3 PPG Industries
12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
12.3.2 PPG Industries Overview
12.3.3 PPG Industries UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 PPG Industries UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.3.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.4.2 BASF Overview
12.4.3 BASF UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 BASF UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.4.5 BASF Related Developments
12.5 Sherwin Williams
12.5.1 Sherwin Williams Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sherwin Williams Overview
12.5.3 Sherwin Williams UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sherwin Williams UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.5.5 Sherwin Williams Related Developments
12.6 Valspar Corporation
12.6.1 Valspar Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Valspar Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Valspar Corporation UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Valspar Corporation UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.6.5 Valspar Corporation Related Developments
12.7 Axalta Coatings Systems
12.7.1 Axalta Coatings Systems Corporation Information
12.7.2 Axalta Coatings Systems Overview
12.7.3 Axalta Coatings Systems UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Axalta Coatings Systems UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.7.5 Axalta Coatings Systems Related Developments
12.8 Dymax Corporation
12.8.1 Dymax Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Dymax Corporation Overview
12.8.3 Dymax Corporation UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Dymax Corporation UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.8.5 Dymax Corporation Related Developments
12.9 Eternal Chemical
12.9.1 Eternal Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Eternal Chemical Overview
12.9.3 Eternal Chemical UV Curing Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Eternal Chemical UV Curing Coatings Product Description
12.9.5 Eternal Chemical Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 UV Curing Coatings Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 UV Curing Coatings Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 UV Curing Coatings Production Mode & Process
13.4 UV Curing Coatings Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 UV Curing Coatings Sales Channels
13.4.2 UV Curing Coatings Distributors
13.5 UV Curing Coatings Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 UV Curing Coatings Industry Trends
14.2 UV Curing Coatings Market Drivers
14.3 UV Curing Coatings Market Challenges
14.4 UV Curing Coatings Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global UV Curing Coatings Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
