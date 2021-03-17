Smart Agriculture Market COVID – 19 Outbreak Analysis & Forecast Report 2027

COVID-19 impact & Outbreak: on new Smart Agriculture Market Report, offering growth, trends, and forecast for each segment along with regional and country analysis. The study has done with respect to market share, size, trends, growth, outlook, estimation and forecast period 2020-2026.

The broad smart agriculture market has been sub-grouped into type, offering and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Offerings

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Other

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the smart agriculture market includes Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Agribotix LLC, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., CNH Industrial, CLAAS, CropZilla Software, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Drone Deploy, DeLaval International AB, DICKEY-john Corporation, Deere and Company, Farmers Edge, Inc., GEA Group, Grownetics, Inc., Gamaya, and Granular, Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for smart agriculture in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

