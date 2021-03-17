Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size & Fastest Growth 2020 to 2027

COVID-19 impact & Outbreak: on new Industrial Control Systems Security Market Report, offering growth, trends, and forecast for each segment along with regional and country analysis. The study has done with respect to market share, size, trends, growth, outlook, estimation and forecast period 2020-2026.

The broad industrial control systems security market has been sub-grouped into solution, service, security type, and vertical. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Solution

Antimalware/antivirus

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

Encryption

Firewall

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Configuration Management

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Whitelisting

Others

By Service

Consulting and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Development Services

Incident Response Services

Managed Security Services

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

By Vertical

Power

Energy and Utilities

Transportation Systems

Manufacturing

Others

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the industrial control systems security market include ABB, Baker Hughes, Belden, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco, Fireeye, Fortinet, Honeywell, and Mcafee. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for industrial control systems security in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

