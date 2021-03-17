Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is defined as the heterogeneous breast cancer phenotype where the estrogen and progesterone receptor are negative, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), and there is a lack of overexpression of HER2, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), or the absence of its gene amplification, as assessed by fluorescence in situ hybridization technique. The epidemiological risk factor profiles also vary between TNBC (ER-PR-HER2-) and other breast cancers.

DelveInsight's "Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Key Facts

Total diagnosed incident cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer in the 7MM countries was 99,380 in 2017

in the 7MM countries was 99,380 in 2017 DelveInsight has also estimated the Subtype specific cases of TNBC, which are ER-, PR- and HER2-. In the United States, there were 4,793 cases of HER2-TNBC, followed by PR- and ER-subtypes.

Out of the total incident cases of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), only the advanced TNBC cases are believed to receive pharmacological treatment (which are further segmented on the basis of a line of therapy), thus accounting for the treatment pool of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in respective countries

Amongst the EU-5 countries,( i.e Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy), Germany has the highest diagnosed incidence of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), accounting for 12,516 cases followed by France and Italy in the year 2017.

Amongst all the 7MM countries, the EU-5 countries (combined) accounted for the highest number of incident cases of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), followed by the US in the year 2017

Key Benefits of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Report

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market in the upcoming years.

The Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market report covers Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing incident population of TNBC patients in the 7MM

The Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Epidemiology

The Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Companies:

HiberCell

Hoffmann-La Roche

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Treadwell Therapeutics

CytoDyn

And others.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) therapies covered in the report include Imprime PGG, Ipatasertib, IPI-549 (eganelisib), Leronlimab (PRO 140), CFI-400945, and many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Overview at a Glance Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Disease Background and Overview Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Patient Journey Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Epidemiology and Patient Population Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Treatment Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Marketed Products Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Emerging Therapies Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Drivers Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Latest Biopharma & Healthcare Blogs:

