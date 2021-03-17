Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) is typically an aggressive, rare, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone”. The abnormal B Lymphocytes start to collect in the lymph nodes or body organs. They can then form tumors and begin to cause problems within the lymphatic system or the organ where they are growing.

About 85% of patients with MCL have a characteristic genetic lesion known as reciprocal translocation which is a major cause of MCL. In this genetic change, the short segment of one chromosome are moved to another chromosome. This change is considered a driver in the behaviour of MCL, which likely works together with other genetic defects to cause MCL.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Key Facts

As per the American Cancer Society, B-cell NHL accounts for about 85% of the total cases of NHL.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Mantle Cell Lymphoma patients represent only about six percent (6%) of all new cases of NHL in the United States.

represent only about six percent (6%) of all new cases of NHL in the United States. According to a study titled “Epidemiology of Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Population-Based Study in France” conducted by Leux et.al., over the period of 2002-2006, the age-standardized incidence rate of MCL (per 100,000) was 0.72 in men and 0.17 in women.

According to the Campo et.al. Review titled “Newly diagnosed and relapsed mantle cell lymphoma: EMSO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up”, the annual incidence of MCL has increased to 1-2/100,000.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Mantle Cell Lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The dynamics of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2021–2030. Companies across the globe are working towards the development of new treatment therapies for mantle cell lymphoma.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies:

BeiGene

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Takeda

Acerta Pharma

Incyte Corporation

TG Therapeutics

InnoCare Pharma Tech

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

Celgene Corporation

Gilead Sciences

Pharmacyclics

And many others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapies covered in the report include:

Parsaclisib

Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib)

Velcade (Bortezomib)

Calquence (Acalabrutinib)

Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)

Revlimid (Lenalidomide)

KTE-X19

TGR-1202 + Ublituximab

Orelabrutinib

Lisocabtagene maraleucel

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Mantle Cell Lymphoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview Mantle Cell Lymphoma Patient Journey Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Mantle Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Mantle Cell Lymphoma Marketed Products Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies Mantle Cell Lymphoma Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Outlook (7 major markets) Mantle Cell Lymphoma Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

