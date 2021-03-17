Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Patient Foundation- “Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a complex group of tumors that develop predominantly in the digestive or respiratory tracts but can occur in many areas of the body. These tumors arise from cells called neuroendocrine cells. Like all cancers, NETs develop when the specialized cells undergo changes causing them to divide uncontrollably and grow into an abnormal tissue mass (tumour) “. Neuroendocrine tumors originate from enterochromaffin cells that are part of the neuroendocrine system of the bronchial and gastrointestinal tract.

DelveInsight’s “Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroendocrine Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuroendocrine Tumors market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Neuroendocrine Tumors market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Neuroendocrine Tumors market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Key Facts

The total prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) was estimated at approximately 453,191 in 2017, for 7MM.

was estimated at approximately 453,191 in 2017, for 7MM. The estimates suggest the highest prevalence of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) in the United States with approximately 199,392 cases in 2017 and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Neuroendocrine Tumors with approximately 49,690 cases, followed by France, which had a prevalent adult population of approximately 40,328 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest adult prevalent population of approximately 27,853 cases in 2017.

Key Benefits of Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

Neuroendocrine Tumors market report provides an in-depth analysis of Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Neuroendocrine Tumors market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Neuroendocrine Tumors market in the upcoming years.

The Neuroendocrine Tumors market report covers Neuroendocrine Tumors market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Neuroendocrine Tumors patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

The dynamics of the Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

The Neuroendocrine Tumors market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Neuroendocrine Tumors market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Neuroendocrine Tumors market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology

The Neuroendocrine Tumors epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Neuroendocrine Tumors patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Neuroendocrine Tumors epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuroendocrine Tumors market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Neuroendocrine Tumors market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Companies:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals),

Hutchison MediPharma

EpicentRx

Pfizer

Ignyta

Amgen

And many others.

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) therapies covered in the report include:

Drugs Covered

Azedra

Sulfatinib

Axitinib

RRx-001

Entrectinib

Carfilzomib

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Neuroendocrine Tumors Competitive Intelligence Analysis Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Overview at a Glance Neuroendocrine Tumors Disease Background and Overview Neuroendocrine Tumors Patient Journey Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology and Patient Population Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Neuroendocrine Tumors Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment Neuroendocrine Tumors Marketed Products Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Therapies Neuroendocrine Tumors Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Outlook (7 major markets) Neuroendocrine Tumors Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Drivers Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

