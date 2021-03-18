Sciatica Market Size is estimated to be USD 2,104.31 Million in 2020 for 7 Major Markets, as per DelveInsight’s Analysis | Sollis Therapeutics, Scilex Holding Company, Kolon Life Science, Seikagaku Corporation, Teijin America etc

Sciatica market is expected to grow by factors like increasing prevalent population of sciatica, the expected entry of emerging therapies with novel targets and pricing. Moreover, the upcoming products such as Hernicore (Condoliase) and SP-102 are projected to expand Sciatica market with a deeper penetration in the 7MM.

DelveInsight added a new market research report title “Sciatica Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030” covering Sciatica market and epidemiology forecast till 2030 to its portfolio.

Sciatica Report Findings

The total Sciatica prevalent population in 7MM was 27,022,660 in 2017.

The United States has the highest percentage of prevalent diagnosed and treated patients.

The females are significantly more affected than males in Europe, whereas a similar trend is not observed in the United States as males are more predominant than females.

The Key companies developing therapies for the Sciatica treatment are Scilex Holding Company, Seikagaku Corporation, Sollis Therapeutics, SpineThera, Kolon Life Science, Teijin America and others.

Sciatica is a specific pain in the lower extremity resulting from irritation of the sciatic nerve due to the sciatic nerve. The sciatica pain is typically felt from the low-back (lumbar area) to behind the thigh and can radiate down below the knee. It is also an unbearable condition in which the patient experiences pain and/or paresthesia in the supply of the sciatic nerve or linked lumbosacral nerve root.

Sciatica had a total prevalent population of 27,022,660 cases in the 7MM in 2017 and is expected to increase in the forecast period. The most prevalent cases of Sciatica were recorded in the United States. Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest Sciatica prevalent population, followed by France and Italy. Japan accounted for 15.79% of the total patient pool in the 7MM.

Sciatica epidemiology section in the report proffers historical and forecasted trends for the period 2020-30 and the segmentation of the patient population shown as:-

Prevalence of Sciatica

Diagnosed Prevalence of Sciatica

Cause-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Sciatica

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Sciatica

Surgery eligible patient pool

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Sciatica

As per epidemiological segmentation by DelveInsight, the people ranging from 45-54 years accounted for the higher number of diagnosed cases in the 7MM. Approximately, 90% of the cases of sciatica are

reported due to lumbar disc herniation. The minor causes of sciatica are spinal disc herniation, spinal stenosis, Piriformis syndrome, pregnanacy, Spondylosis and spondylolisthesis.

Sciatica Market

Presently, Sciatica Market holds treatment options that are supportive like a conservative (nonsurgical) and surgical methods. Conservative treatment of Sciatica further includes physical therapy, behavioural therapies, or pharmacological therapies.

It is observed that 80–90% of the patients are cured with current therapies like pain relievers, muscle relaxants, anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, calcium channel α2-δ ligands, epidural steroids, opioids, and topical pain medications, physical therapy and behavioural therapy within 6–12 weeks or one year of treatment which are considered as the first line of treatment for the patients suffering from Sciatica.

The patients are mostly benefited by physical therapy, which includes multiple options to get relief from the unbearable pain. The therapy also constitutes the application of the alternate hot and cold therapies to release muscle tension and pressure, thereby enabling the blood flow.

After physical therapy, patients are also advised to opt for specific behavioural therapies by which it is easy for them to diagnose and treat the disease efficiently.

Pain killers comprise of Paracetamol or Tylenol to get symptomatic relief from the pain for a short period. Anti-inflammatories are often considered as mainstay option for treating sciatica pain, such as Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Antidepressants are also used for treating Sciatica that includes duloxetine and amitriptyline that relax certain neurotransmitters and hormones, i.e., neuronal serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, respectively.

Sciatica market exhibit a critical unmet need to improve the quality of life of the patients since there are no FDA approved therapies to treat the disease, for which pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Sciatica treatment.

Sciatica Pipeline

SP-102 (Semdexa): Scilex Holding Company

Hernicore (SI-6603/Condoliase): Seikagaku Corporation

Clonidine Micropellets: Sollis Therapeutics

SX600: SpineThera

KLS-2031: Kolon Life Science

KTP-001: Teijin America

The available therapeutics in Sciatica treatment landscape aims to reduce the lower back pain, which is majorly caused by a lumbar disc herniation. The Sciatica market will also grow due to the Survival Rate; Increased Awareness; Efficient Pipeline Activity and Increased Research and Development for the indication. Overall, the increasing prevalence of the disease along with the promising emerging pipeline therapies, will fuel the market during the forecasted period of 2020–2030.

Scope of Sciatica Market Report

Overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches and Sciatica treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies.

Historical and forecasted Sciatica epidemiology in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017-2030.

Detailed historical and forecasted Sciatica market covering the United States, EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.

Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with comprehensive clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Detailed Sciatica market size by therapies, covering the United States, EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.

Reimbursement scenario and Key Opinion Leader Views.

Table of Contents

