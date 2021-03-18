eSIM Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies

The report titled Global eSIM Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global eSIM market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global eSIM market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global eSIM market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global eSIM market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The eSIM report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the eSIM report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global eSIM market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global eSIM market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global eSIM market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global eSIM market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global eSIM market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Vodafone

China Uincom

China Mobile

Market Segmentation by Product: IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others



The eSIM Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global eSIM market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global eSIM market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the eSIM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in eSIM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global eSIM market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global eSIM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global eSIM market?

Table of Contents:

1 eSIM Market Overview

1.1 eSIM Product Scope

1.2 eSIM Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global eSIM Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 IoT M2M-related eSIM

1.2.3 Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

1.2.4 Others

1.3 eSIM Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global eSIM Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Connected Cars

1.3.3 Laptops

1.3.4 Wearables

1.3.5 Smartphones

1.3.6 Tablets

1.3.7 Others

1.4 eSIM Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global eSIM Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global eSIM Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global eSIM Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 eSIM Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global eSIM Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global eSIM Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global eSIM Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global eSIM Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global eSIM Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America eSIM Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe eSIM Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China eSIM Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan eSIM Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia eSIM Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India eSIM Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global eSIM Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top eSIM Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top eSIM Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global eSIM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in eSIM as of 2020)

3.4 Global eSIM Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers eSIM Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global eSIM Market Size by Type

4.1 Global eSIM Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global eSIM Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global eSIM Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global eSIM Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global eSIM Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global eSIM Market Size by Application

5.1 Global eSIM Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global eSIM Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global eSIM Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global eSIM Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global eSIM Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global eSIM Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global eSIM Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global eSIM Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America eSIM Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America eSIM Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America eSIM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America eSIM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe eSIM Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe eSIM Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe eSIM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe eSIM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China eSIM Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China eSIM Sales by Company

8.1.1 China eSIM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China eSIM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan eSIM Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan eSIM Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan eSIM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan eSIM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia eSIM Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia eSIM Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia eSIM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia eSIM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India eSIM Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India eSIM Sales by Company

11.1.1 India eSIM Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India eSIM Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India eSIM Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India eSIM Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in eSIM Business

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Business Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gemalto eSIM Products Offered

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 Stmicroelectronics

12.2.1 Stmicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stmicroelectronics Business Overview

12.2.3 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Stmicroelectronics eSIM Products Offered

12.2.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.3 Infineon Technologies

12.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

12.3.3 Infineon Technologies eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Infineon Technologies eSIM Products Offered

12.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.4 NXP Semiconductors

12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

12.4.3 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors eSIM Products Offered

12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.5 Giesecke & Devrient

12.5.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.5.2 Giesecke & Devrient Business Overview

12.5.3 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Giesecke & Devrient eSIM Products Offered

12.5.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.6 Deutsche Telekom

12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Deutsche Telekom Business Overview

12.6.3 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom eSIM Products Offered

12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

12.7 Telefonica

12.7.1 Telefonica Corporation Information

12.7.2 Telefonica Business Overview

12.7.3 Telefonica eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Telefonica eSIM Products Offered

12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development

12.8 NTT Docomo

12.8.1 NTT Docomo Corporation Information

12.8.2 NTT Docomo Business Overview

12.8.3 NTT Docomo eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NTT Docomo eSIM Products Offered

12.8.5 NTT Docomo Recent Development

12.9 Singtel

12.9.1 Singtel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Singtel Business Overview

12.9.3 Singtel eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Singtel eSIM Products Offered

12.9.5 Singtel Recent Development

12.10 Sierra Wireless

12.10.1 Sierra Wireless Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

12.10.3 Sierra Wireless eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sierra Wireless eSIM Products Offered

12.10.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

12.11 Apple

12.11.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.11.2 Apple Business Overview

12.11.3 Apple eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Apple eSIM Products Offered

12.11.5 Apple Recent Development

12.12 AT&T

12.12.1 AT&T Corporation Information

12.12.2 AT&T Business Overview

12.12.3 AT&T eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AT&T eSIM Products Offered

12.12.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.13 CLX Communications

12.13.1 CLX Communications Corporation Information

12.13.2 CLX Communications Business Overview

12.13.3 CLX Communications eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CLX Communications eSIM Products Offered

12.13.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

12.14 Etisalat

12.14.1 Etisalat Corporation Information

12.14.2 Etisalat Business Overview

12.14.3 Etisalat eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Etisalat eSIM Products Offered

12.14.5 Etisalat Recent Development

12.15 Idemia

12.15.1 Idemia Corporation Information

12.15.2 Idemia Business Overview

12.15.3 Idemia eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Idemia eSIM Products Offered

12.15.5 Idemia Recent Development

12.16 Jasper

12.16.1 Jasper Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jasper Business Overview

12.16.3 Jasper eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jasper eSIM Products Offered

12.16.5 Jasper Recent Development

12.17 Orange

12.17.1 Orange Corporation Information

12.17.2 Orange Business Overview

12.17.3 Orange eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Orange eSIM Products Offered

12.17.5 Orange Recent Development

12.18 Samsung Electronics

12.18.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

12.18.3 Samsung Electronics eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Samsung Electronics eSIM Products Offered

12.18.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.19 Telenor Connexion

12.19.1 Telenor Connexion Corporation Information

12.19.2 Telenor Connexion Business Overview

12.19.3 Telenor Connexion eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Telenor Connexion eSIM Products Offered

12.19.5 Telenor Connexion Recent Development

12.20 Telit

12.20.1 Telit Corporation Information

12.20.2 Telit Business Overview

12.20.3 Telit eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Telit eSIM Products Offered

12.20.5 Telit Recent Development

12.21 Vodafone

12.21.1 Vodafone Corporation Information

12.21.2 Vodafone Business Overview

12.21.3 Vodafone eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Vodafone eSIM Products Offered

12.21.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.22 China Uincom

12.22.1 China Uincom Corporation Information

12.22.2 China Uincom Business Overview

12.22.3 China Uincom eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 China Uincom eSIM Products Offered

12.22.5 China Uincom Recent Development

12.23 China Mobile

12.23.1 China Mobile Corporation Information

12.23.2 China Mobile Business Overview

12.23.3 China Mobile eSIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 China Mobile eSIM Products Offered

12.23.5 China Mobile Recent Development 13 eSIM Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 eSIM Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of eSIM

13.4 eSIM Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 eSIM Distributors List

14.3 eSIM Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 eSIM Market Trends

15.2 eSIM Drivers

15.3 eSIM Market Challenges

15.4 eSIM Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

