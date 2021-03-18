Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Henkel, Bostik, MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC, SUNTIP

“

The report titled Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Bostik, MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC, SUNTIP, Austromelt, Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd., H.B. Fuller, 3M, Jowat, Evonik, Huntsman, Schaetti, Bühnen, Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd.

The Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Black Type

1.2.3 Amber Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic Component

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Bostik

12.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bostik Overview

12.2.3 Bostik Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bostik Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.2.5 Bostik Recent Developments

12.3 MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC

12.3.1 MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC Overview

12.3.3 MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.3.5 MOLDMAN SYSTEMS LLC Recent Developments

12.4 SUNTIP

12.4.1 SUNTIP Corporation Information

12.4.2 SUNTIP Overview

12.4.3 SUNTIP Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SUNTIP Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.4.5 SUNTIP Recent Developments

12.5 Austromelt

12.5.1 Austromelt Corporation Information

12.5.2 Austromelt Overview

12.5.3 Austromelt Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Austromelt Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.5.5 Austromelt Recent Developments

12.6 Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd.

12.6.1 Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd. Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd. Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.6.5 Liancheng Rixin Fine Synthetic Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.7 H.B. Fuller

12.7.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.7.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.7.3 H.B. Fuller Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 H.B. Fuller Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.7.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.8 3M

12.8.1 3M Corporation Information

12.8.2 3M Overview

12.8.3 3M Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 3M Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.8.5 3M Recent Developments

12.9 Jowat

12.9.1 Jowat Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jowat Overview

12.9.3 Jowat Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jowat Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.9.5 Jowat Recent Developments

12.10 Evonik

12.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.10.2 Evonik Overview

12.10.3 Evonik Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Evonik Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.10.5 Evonik Recent Developments

12.11 Huntsman

12.11.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huntsman Overview

12.11.3 Huntsman Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huntsman Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.11.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.12 Schaetti

12.12.1 Schaetti Corporation Information

12.12.2 Schaetti Overview

12.12.3 Schaetti Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Schaetti Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.12.5 Schaetti Recent Developments

12.13 Bühnen

12.13.1 Bühnen Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bühnen Overview

12.13.3 Bühnen Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bühnen Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.13.5 Bühnen Recent Developments

12.14 Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd.

12.14.1 Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd. Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd. Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd. Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Product Description

12.14.5 Shanghai Tianyang Hot Adhesives Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Distributors

13.5 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Industry Trends

14.2 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Drivers

14.3 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Challenges

14.4 Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyamide-based Thermoplastic Hot Melt Adhesive Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

