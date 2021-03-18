Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | Piedmont Plastics, Arkema, BASF

“

The report titled Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic for Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic for Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Piedmont Plastics, Arkema, BASF, Convestro, Du Pont, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Royal DSM, Solvay Plastics, SABIC, Daicel, Eastman, Asahi Kasei, Ensinger Inc., Curbell Plastics, Inc., Röchling Group, A&C Plastics, Inc., Vanderveer Industrial Plastics, Total

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poly Tetra Fluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical Refining

Oil and Gas Exploration

Fracking Operations

Pumping and Subsea Systems

LNG and LPG Gas Transfer



The Plastic for Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic for Oil and Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic for Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic for Oil and Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.3 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.5 Polystyrene (PS)

1.2.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.7 Poly Tetra Fluoroethylene (PTFE)

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Petrochemical Refining

1.3.3 Oil and Gas Exploration

1.3.4 Fracking Operations

1.3.5 Pumping and Subsea Systems

1.3.6 LNG and LPG Gas Transfer

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Plastic for Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Plastic for Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Plastic for Oil and Gas Industry Trends

2.3.2 Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Drivers

2.3.3 Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Challenges

2.3.4 Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic for Oil and Gas Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic for Oil and Gas Revenue

3.1.2 Global Top Plastic for Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.1.4 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Plastic for Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020

3.3 Plastic for Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Plastic for Oil and Gas Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Plastic for Oil and Gas Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic for Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic for Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 Key Plastic for Oil and Gas Players Market Share in North America (2020-2021)

6.3 North America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4.2 U.S. Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S. Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

6.5.2 Canada Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.5.3 Canada Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Key Plastic for Oil and Gas Players Market Share in Europe (2020-2021)

7.3 Europe Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Germany Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.5.2 France Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.5.3 France Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.6.2 U.K. Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.6.3 U.K. Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.7.2 Italy Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.7.3 Italy Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.8.2 Russia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.8.3 Russia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Key Plastic for Oil and Gas Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2020-2021)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4.2 China Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.4.3 China Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.5.2 Japan Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.5.3 Japan Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.6.2 South Korea Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.6.3 South Korea Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.7.2 India Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.7.3 India Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.8.2 Australia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.8.3 Australia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.9.2 Taiwan Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.9.3 Taiwan Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.10.2 Indonesia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.10.3 Indonesia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.11.2 Thailand Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.11.3 Thailand Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.12.2 Malaysia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.12.3 Malaysia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.13.2 Philippines Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.13.3 Philippines Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.14.2 Vietnam Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.14.3 Vietnam Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Key Plastic for Oil and Gas Players Market Share in Latin America (2020-2021)

9.3 Latin America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Mexico Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

9.5.2 Brazil Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.5.3 Brazil Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

9.6.2 Argentina Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.6.3 Argentina Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Key Plastic for Oil and Gas Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2020-2021)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Turkey Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

10.6.2 UAE Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.6.3 UAE Plastic for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Piedmont Plastics

11.1.1 Piedmont Plastics Company Details

11.1.2 Piedmont Plastics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Piedmont Plastics Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.1.4 Piedmont Plastics Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Piedmont Plastics Recent Development

11.2 Arkema

11.2.1 Arkema Company Details

11.2.2 Arkema Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Arkema Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.2.4 Arkema Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Company Details

11.3.2 BASF Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 BASF Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.3.4 BASF Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 BASF Recent Development

11.4 Convestro

11.4.1 Convestro Company Details

11.4.2 Convestro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Convestro Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.4.4 Convestro Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Convestro Recent Development

11.5 Du Pont

11.5.1 Du Pont Company Details

11.5.2 Du Pont Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Du Pont Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.5.4 Du Pont Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Du Pont Recent Development

11.6 Evonik Industries

11.6.1 Evonik Industries Company Details

11.6.2 Evonik Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Evonik Industries Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.6.4 Evonik Industries Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

11.7 LG Chem

11.7.1 LG Chem Company Details

11.7.2 LG Chem Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 LG Chem Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.7.4 LG Chem Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 LG Chem Recent Development

11.8 Royal DSM

11.8.1 Royal DSM Company Details

11.8.2 Royal DSM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Royal DSM Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.8.4 Royal DSM Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

11.9 Solvay Plastics

11.9.1 Solvay Plastics Company Details

11.9.2 Solvay Plastics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Solvay Plastics Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.9.4 Solvay Plastics Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Solvay Plastics Recent Development

11.10 SABIC

11.10.1 SABIC Company Details

11.10.2 SABIC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 SABIC Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.10.4 SABIC Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 SABIC Recent Development

11.11 Daicel

11.11.1 Daicel Company Details

11.11.2 Daicel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Daicel Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.11.4 Daicel Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Daicel Recent Development

11.12 Eastman

11.12.1 Eastman Company Details

11.12.2 Eastman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Eastman Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.12.4 Eastman Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Eastman Recent Development

11.13 Asahi Kasei

11.13.1 Asahi Kasei Company Details

11.13.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Asahi Kasei Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.13.4 Asahi Kasei Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

11.14 Ensinger Inc.

11.14.1 Ensinger Inc. Company Details

11.14.2 Ensinger Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Ensinger Inc. Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.14.4 Ensinger Inc. Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Ensinger Inc. Recent Development

11.15 Curbell Plastics, Inc.

11.15.1 Curbell Plastics, Inc. Company Details

11.15.2 Curbell Plastics, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Curbell Plastics, Inc. Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.15.4 Curbell Plastics, Inc. Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Curbell Plastics, Inc. Recent Development

11.16 Röchling Group

11.16.1 Röchling Group Company Details

11.16.2 Röchling Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Röchling Group Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.16.4 Röchling Group Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Röchling Group Recent Development

11.17 A&C Plastics, Inc.

11.17.1 A&C Plastics, Inc. Company Details

11.17.2 A&C Plastics, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 A&C Plastics, Inc. Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.17.4 A&C Plastics, Inc. Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 A&C Plastics, Inc. Recent Development

11.18 Vanderveer Industrial Plastics

11.18.1 Vanderveer Industrial Plastics Company Details

11.18.2 Vanderveer Industrial Plastics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Vanderveer Industrial Plastics Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.18.4 Vanderveer Industrial Plastics Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Vanderveer Industrial Plastics Recent Development

11.19 Total

11.19.1 Total Company Details

11.19.2 Total Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 Total Plastic for Oil and Gas Introduction

11.19.4 Total Revenue in Plastic for Oil and Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Total Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

