Global Security Screening Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Over the next five years the Security Screening market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9634.5 million by 2026.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Security Screening market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
X-ray Security Screening
Explosive Detection Security Screening
Metal Detectors Security Screening
Nonlinear Node Detector Security Screening
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
Airport
Other Public Transportation
Large Stadium/Facility
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Leidos
Nuctech
OSI Systems
Smiths Detection
Safeway
CEIA
Astrophysics
Analogic
GARRETT
IWILDT
Lornet
Westminster
Security Centres International
Adani
Research Electronics International
Suritel
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Security Screening Market Size 2016-2026
2.1.2 Security Screening Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026
2.2 Security Screening Segment by Type
2.2.1 X-ray Security Screening
2.2.2 X-ray Security Screening
2.2.3 Metal Detectors Security Screening
2.2.4 Nonlinear Node Detector Security Screening
2.3 Security Screening Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Security Screening Market Size CAGR by Type
2.3.2 Global Security Screening Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Security Screening Segment by Application
2.4.1 Airport
2.4.2 Other Public Transportation
2.4.3 Large Stadium/Facility
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Security Screening Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Security Screening Market Size CAGR by Application
2.5.2 Global Security Screening Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
3 Security Screening Market Size by Players
3.1 Security Screening Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Security Screening Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)
3.1.2 Global Security Screening Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)
3.2 Global Security Screening Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Security Screening by Regions
4.1 Security Screening Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
4.2 Americas Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.3 APAC Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.4 Europe Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.5 Middle East & Africa Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Security Screening Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Americas Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Security Screening Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.3 APAC Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Security Screening by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.3 Europe Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Security Screening by Region (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.3 Middle East & Africa Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
….continued
