Global Security Screening Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Over the next five years the Security Screening market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9634.5 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Security Screening market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

X-ray Security Screening

Explosive Detection Security Screening

Metal Detectors Security Screening

Nonlinear Node Detector Security Screening

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Airport

Other Public Transportation

Large Stadium/Facility

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Leidos

Nuctech

OSI Systems

Smiths Detection

Safeway

CEIA

Astrophysics

Analogic

GARRETT

IWILDT

Lornet

Westminster

Security Centres International

Adani

Research Electronics International

Suritel

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Security Screening Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Security Screening Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Security Screening Segment by Type

2.2.1 X-ray Security Screening

2.2.2 X-ray Security Screening

2.2.3 Metal Detectors Security Screening

2.2.4 Nonlinear Node Detector Security Screening

2.3 Security Screening Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Security Screening Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Security Screening Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Security Screening Segment by Application

2.4.1 Airport

2.4.2 Other Public Transportation

2.4.3 Large Stadium/Facility

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Security Screening Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Security Screening Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Security Screening Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Security Screening Market Size by Players

3.1 Security Screening Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Security Screening Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Security Screening Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Security Screening Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Security Screening by Regions

4.1 Security Screening Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Security Screening Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Security Screening Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Security Screening Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Security Screening by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Security Screening by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Security Screening Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Security Screening Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

….continued

