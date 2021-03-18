Plastic Biocides Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Dow, Troy Corporation, Parx Materials

“

The report titled Global Plastic Biocides Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Biocides market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Biocides market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Biocides market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Biocides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Biocides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Biocides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Biocides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Biocides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Biocides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Biocides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Biocides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, Troy Corporation, Parx Materials, Lonza, Thor, Microban, Valtris, Sanitized

Market Segmentation by Product: BIT (Benzisothiazoline-one)

DCOIT (Dichloro-octyl-4-isothiazolin-one)

IPBC (iodopropynyl butylcarbamate)

TBT (tributyltin)

TBZ (Thiazolyl benzimidazole)

OBPA (10,10-oxybisphenoxarsine)



Market Segmentation by Application: Thermoset Plastic

Thermoplastic



The Plastic Biocides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Biocides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Biocides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Biocides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Biocides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Biocides market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Biocides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Biocides market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Biocides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Biocides

1.2 Plastic Biocides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Biocides Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 BIT (Benzisothiazoline-one)

1.2.3 DCOIT (Dichloro-octyl-4-isothiazolin-one)

1.2.4 IPBC (iodopropynyl butylcarbamate)

1.2.5 TBT (tributyltin)

1.2.6 TBZ (Thiazolyl benzimidazole)

1.2.7 OBPA (10,10-oxybisphenoxarsine)

1.3 Plastic Biocides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Thermoset Plastic

1.3.3 Thermoplastic

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastic Biocides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Biocides Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Biocides Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastic Biocides Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plastic Biocides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plastic Biocides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plastic Biocides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plastic Biocides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Biocides Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Biocides Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plastic Biocides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plastic Biocides Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plastic Biocides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plastic Biocides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plastic Biocides Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plastic Biocides Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plastic Biocides Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic Biocides Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plastic Biocides Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Biocides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plastic Biocides Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Biocides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plastic Biocides Production

3.6.1 China Plastic Biocides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plastic Biocides Production

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Biocides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plastic Biocides Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastic Biocides Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Biocides Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plastic Biocides Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Biocides Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Biocides Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastic Biocides Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plastic Biocides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Dow Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Troy Corporation

7.2.1 Troy Corporation Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.2.2 Troy Corporation Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Troy Corporation Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Troy Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Troy Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Parx Materials

7.3.1 Parx Materials Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.3.2 Parx Materials Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Parx Materials Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Parx Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Parx Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lonza

7.4.1 Lonza Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lonza Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lonza Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lonza Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lonza Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Thor

7.5.1 Thor Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.5.2 Thor Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Thor Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Thor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Thor Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Microban

7.6.1 Microban Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.6.2 Microban Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Microban Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Microban Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Microban Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Valtris

7.7.1 Valtris Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.7.2 Valtris Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Valtris Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Valtris Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Valtris Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sanitized

7.8.1 Sanitized Plastic Biocides Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sanitized Plastic Biocides Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sanitized Plastic Biocides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sanitized Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sanitized Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plastic Biocides Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic Biocides Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Biocides

8.4 Plastic Biocides Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plastic Biocides Distributors List

9.3 Plastic Biocides Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plastic Biocides Industry Trends

10.2 Plastic Biocides Growth Drivers

10.3 Plastic Biocides Market Challenges

10.4 Plastic Biocides Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic Biocides by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plastic Biocides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plastic Biocides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plastic Biocides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plastic Biocides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plastic Biocides

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Biocides by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Biocides by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Biocides by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Biocides by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic Biocides by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic Biocides by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plastic Biocides by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Biocides by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

