Esophageal Cancer Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Esophageal cancer is a male-dominant aggressive malignancy and a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. Squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma are the two predominant histological subtypes with the varying geographical and racial distribution. The risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma conferred by Barrett’s esophagus depends on factors such as genomic instability, race and gender of the patient. Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common cancer worldwide, and the sixth most common cause of cancer-related deaths.

DelveInsight’s “Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Esophageal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esophageal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Esophageal Cancer market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Esophageal Cancer market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Esophageal Cancer Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Esophageal Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Esophageal Cancer Market Key Facts

According to the Globocan, esophageal cancer is the tenth most common malignancy and the seventh most common cause of cancer death in Japan, with an estimated 17 497 new cases and 11 746 deaths in 2008. The estimated overall age-adjusted incidence rate (standardized for world population) in 2008 was 5.7 per 100,000 population.

Esophageal cancer is more common among men than among women. The lifetime risk of esophageal cancer in the United States is about 1 in 125 in men and about 1 in 417 in women. The American Cancer Society’s estimates for esophageal cancer in the United States for 2020 are: About 18,440 new esophageal cancer cases diagnosed (14,350 in men and 4,090 in women) and About 16,170 deaths from esophageal cancer (13,100 in men and 3,070 in women)

Key Benefits of Esophageal Cancer Market Report

Esophageal Cancer market report provides an in-depth analysis of Esophageal Cancer Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Esophageal Cancer market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Esophageal Cancer Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Esophageal Cancer market in the upcoming years.

The Esophageal Cancer market report covers Esophageal Cancer market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Esophageal Cancer patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Esophageal Cancer Market

Esophageal Cancer market size is anticipated to increase during the study period owing to the rise in the number of Incident cases of Esophageal Cancer patients in 7MM.

The Esophageal Cancer market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Esophageal Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Esophageal Cancer market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology

The Esophageal Cancer epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Esophageal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Esophageal Cancer epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Esophageal Cancer Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Esophageal Cancer market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Esophageal Cancer market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of Esophageal Cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of several emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The pipeline of Esophageal Cancer is quite robust with several products available in the developmental stage. At present several key players involved in the development of promising products such

Esophageal Cancer Companies:

Apexigen

Takeda

Shanghai Junshi

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Sunshine Lake Pharma

Innovent Biosciences

Lee Pharmaceutical

And many others

Esophageal Cancer Therapies covered in the report include:

Toripalimab

SHR-1210

Larotinib

IBI308

ZKAB 001

Simurosertib

And many more

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Esophageal Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance Esophageal Cancer Disease Background and Overview Esophageal Cancer Patient Journey Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Esophageal Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Esophageal Cancer Treatment Esophageal Cancer Marketed Products Esophageal Cancer Emerging Therapies Esophageal Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook (7 major markets) Esophageal Cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Esophageal Cancer Market. Esophageal Cancer Market Drivers Esophageal Cancer Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

