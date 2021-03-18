Drug Abuse Testing Market Size | Global Statistics Report 2020 To 2027

The global Drug Abuse Testing Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the drug abuse testing market include OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Lifeloc, MPD, Inc., Premier Biotech, Shimadzu, Psychemedics, SureHire, CannAmm, and Omega Laboratories.S. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rapid increase in the number of substance abusers and people consuming illicit drugs will stimulate this market’s growth. Mandatory guidelines for workplaces and schools to conduct drug abuse testing on suspicious candidates will benefit market growth. Extensive use of drug abuse testing for medical screening, Legal or forensic information, Sports/athletics testing, and in Monitoring pain medication use will boost the market growth. An increase in the mortality rate due to drug overdose among the upper class and the enforcement of stringent regulations for A&D testing in various fields, such as aviation, railroad, transportation, and mass transit, will be a market booster. The barriers hindering this market’s growth are the high costs of testing and the testing mechanisms’ in comprehensive nature.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of drug abuse testing.

Market Segmentation

This section of the drug abuse testing market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them grographically, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or service.

By Product & Services

Analyzers

Consumables

Rapid Testing Devices

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Oral Fluid (Saliva)

Hair

Breath

Others

By End User

Workplaces & Schools

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Drug Abuse Testing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

